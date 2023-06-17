Skip navigation
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
International Skating Union to hold combined World Championships in 2028
Nick Zaccardi
,
Nick Zaccardi
,
Jordan Staal scores twice including game winner as Hurricanes pull even with Golden Knights
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Avs captain Gabriel Landeskog earns both Mark Messier Leadership Award, Masterton Memorial Trophy
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Top Clips
HLs: Valkyries hold off late rally from Mercury
Highlights: USWNT v. Brazil (En Español)
Highlights: Miles helps Lynx dominate Wings
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
NFL
NFL
NFL Home
Pro Football Talk
NFL Player News
NFL Draft
Scores
Schedule
Standings
Stats
Fantasy Football
Sunday Night Football
Matthew Berry
Chris Simms Unbuttoned
NFL Betting
Highlights and Clips
Podcasts
NBA
NBA
NBA Home
NBA Player News
NBA Playoffs
Scores
Schedule
Standings
Player Stats
Team Stats
Fantasy Basketball
NBA Betting
Highlights and Clips
Podcasts
NBA All-Star Game
MLB
MLB
MLB Home
MLB Player News
MLB Scores
MLB Standings
MLB Stats
Fantasy Baseball
MLB Betting
Highlights & Clips
Sunday Night Baseball
World Cup
World Cup
World Cup Home
Schedule and Scores
Groups and Standings
Bracket
Stats
More
More
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Premier League
2026 World Cup
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
Olympics
Golf
Fantasy Sports
WNBA
Men’s College Basketball
Women’s College Basketball
Paralympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
National Dog Show
Rugby
Navy All-American Bowl
WWE
Watch
Watch
Watch
Stream on Peacock
Live & Upcoming
Highlights & Clips
NBC Sports NOW
Listen
All Podcasts
PFT Live
Fantasy Football Happy Hour
Chris Simms Unbuttoned
Rotoworld Football Show
The 2 Robbies
MLB According to CC
Rushing the Field
Download
NBC Sports (iOS)
NBC Sports (Android)
Peacock (iOS)
Peacock (Android)
ProFootballTalk
ProFootballTalk
PFT Home
Rumor Mill
PFT Shop
PFT Live
Rotoworld
Rotoworld
Player News
NFL Player News
NBA Player News
MLB Player News
Fantasy Sports
Rotoworld Home
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Football
Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Baseball
Betting
Betting Home
NFL Betting
NBA Betting
MLB Betting
College Football
College Basketball
Peacock
NBC Olympics
Telemundo Deportes
NBC Sports Press Box
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
International Skating Union to hold combined World Championships in 2028
Nick Zaccardi
,
Nick Zaccardi
,
Jordan Staal scores twice including game winner as Hurricanes pull even with Golden Knights
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Avs captain Gabriel Landeskog earns both Mark Messier Leadership Award, Masterton Memorial Trophy
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Top Clips
HLs: Valkyries hold off late rally from Mercury
Highlights: USWNT v. Brazil (En Español)
Highlights: Miles helps Lynx dominate Wings
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
NFL
NFL Home
Pro Football Talk
NFL Player News
NFL Draft
Scores
Schedule
Standings
Stats
Fantasy Football
Sunday Night Football
Matthew Berry
Chris Simms Unbuttoned
NFL Betting
Highlights and Clips
Podcasts
NBA
NBA Home
NBA Player News
NBA Playoffs
Scores
Schedule
Standings
Player Stats
Team Stats
Fantasy Basketball
NBA Betting
Highlights and Clips
Podcasts
NBA All-Star Game
MLB
MLB Home
MLB Player News
MLB Scores
MLB Standings
MLB Stats
Fantasy Baseball
MLB Betting
Highlights & Clips
Sunday Night Baseball
World Cup
World Cup Home
Schedule and Scores
Groups and Standings
Bracket
Stats
More
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Premier League
2026 World Cup
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
Olympics
Golf
Fantasy Sports
WNBA
Men’s College Basketball
Women’s College Basketball
Paralympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
National Dog Show
Rugby
Navy All-American Bowl
WWE
Watch
Watch
Stream on Peacock
Live & Upcoming
Highlights & Clips
NBC Sports NOW
Listen
All Podcasts
PFT Live
Fantasy Football Happy Hour
Chris Simms Unbuttoned
Rotoworld Football Show
The 2 Robbies
MLB According to CC
Rushing the Field
Download
NBC Sports (iOS)
NBC Sports (Android)
Peacock (iOS)
Peacock (Android)
ProFootballTalk
PFT Home
Rumor Mill
PFT Shop
PFT Live
Rotoworld
Player News
NFL Player News
NBA Player News
MLB Player News
Fantasy Sports
Rotoworld Home
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Football
Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Baseball
Betting
Betting Home
NFL Betting
NBA Betting
MLB Betting
College Football
College Basketball
Favorites
Favorites
Profile
Peacock
NBC Olympics
Telemundo Deportes
NBC Sports Press Box
Profile
Login
Profile
Login
Favorites
Menu
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Odds by
MLB
Chicago White Sox
Braden Montgomery
BM
Braden
Montgomery
Facebook
Twitter
Email
Overview
Player News
Stats
Game Log
Chicago White Sox call up top outfield prospect Braden Montgomery
Braden Montgomery, 23, was selected by Boston with the No. 12 pick in the 2024 amateur draft. He was acquired by Chicago in the Garrett Crochet trade in December 2024.
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Fantasy Baseball Waiver Wire: Christian Scott, Jordan Lawlar and Braden Montgomery
Matthew Pouliot
,
Matthew Pouliot
,
MLB Injury Report: Tarik Skubal nearing return after sharp rehab start, Aaron Judge goes down with rib injury
Jorge Montanez
,
Jorge Montanez
,
2026 Fantasy Baseball Top 300: Tarik Skubal, Nick Kurtz jump into revamped top 10
Matthew Pouliot
,
Matthew Pouliot
,
MLB Power Rankings: Cardinals have staying power, Padres fading fast
D.J. Short
,
D.J. Short
,
Fantasy baseball streaming starting pitchers: Dustin May surging, Jack Perkins in the rotation
Eric Samulski
,
Eric Samulski
,
Fantasy Baseball Waiver Wire: How can you replace Aaron Judge?
Eric Samulski
,
+1 More
Eric Samulski
,
James Schiano
,
Close Ad
Add favorite players, teams, and leagues with an NBCUniversal Profile
Continue