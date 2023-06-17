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MLB: Game One-Chicago Cubs at Cleveland Guardians
Fantasy Baseball Closer Report: Daniel Palencia nearing a return, Mason Miller snaps scoreless inning streak
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Cameron McAdoo returns for Denver Supercross, Levi Kitchen also scheduled
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
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Syndication: The Courier-Journal
The first Kentucky Derby since the death of trainer D. Wayne Lukas has a different vibe

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HLs: Cunningham goes off for 45 in Game 5 win
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Cavaliers have been ‘exposed’ in losses to Raptors
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Nuggets don’t ‘have what it takes’ to beat Spurs

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NFL
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NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
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Top News

MLB: Game One-Chicago Cubs at Cleveland Guardians
Fantasy Baseball Closer Report: Daniel Palencia nearing a return, Mason Miller snaps scoreless inning streak
SX 2026 Rd 04 Houston 250 Levi Kitchen Cameron McAdoo.jpg
Cameron McAdoo returns for Denver Supercross, Levi Kitchen also scheduled
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
Syndication: The Courier-Journal
The first Kentucky Derby since the death of trainer D. Wayne Lukas has a different vibe

Top Clips

nbc_nba_cadecomp_260429.jpg
HLs: Cunningham goes off for 45 in Game 5 win
CAVS_MPX.jpg
Cavaliers have been ‘exposed’ in losses to Raptors
NIKOLA_MPX.jpg
Nuggets don’t ‘have what it takes’ to beat Spurs

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
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MLBMilwaukee BrewersBrian Fitzpatrick

Brian
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Cincinnati Reds
The mighty NL Central is the majors’ only division with 5 winning teams
Maybe this strong start from all five teams isn’t that big a surprise after all.
Fantasy Baseball Closer Report: Daniel Palencia nearing a return, Mason Miller snaps scoreless inning streak
Fantasy Baseball Steals Report: Luis Arraez runs now? And the Cubs’ running game woes
MLB Notebook: Munetaka Murakami is breaking records, closer chaos across the league, more
Fantasy Baseball Waiver Wire: Bryce Miller, Travis Bazzana and Christian Scott
MLB Injury Report: Trey Yesavage returns Tuesday, Spencer Strider not far behind
2026 Fantasy Baseball Top 300: Zack Wheeler rejoins top 100, Gus and Louis Varland move up