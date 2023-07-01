 Skip navigation
Phillips 66 National Championships - Day 2
Annie Lazor, Olympic breaststroke medalist, sets swimming retirement, move to coaching
oly_swm200bu_nationals_230627_1920x1080_2238033475712.jpg
2023 U.S. Swimming Championships results
oly_sww100br_nationals_230630_1920x1080.jpg
Lilly King makes it 16 in a row, Lydia Jacoby makes first world team at swimming nationals

Phillips 66 National Championships - Day 2
Annie Lazor, Olympic breaststroke medalist, sets swimming retirement, move to coaching
oly_swm200bu_nationals_230627_1920x1080_2238033475712.jpg
2023 U.S. Swimming Championships results
oly_sww100br_nationals_230630_1920x1080.jpg
Lilly King makes it 16 in a row, Lydia Jacoby makes first world team at swimming nationals

Cam Gallagher

MLB: Chicago White Sox at Cleveland Guardians
Guardians manager Terry Francona back running club after health scare to start road trip
Terry Francona is back managing the Cleveland Guardians on Friday following a health scare that led to him being hospitalized in Kansas City and missing three games.
    Bo Naylor
    CLE Catcher #23
    Bo Naylor sits against southpaw again on Friday
    Cam Gallagher
    CLE Catcher #35
    Cam Gallagher plates two in victory over Orioles
    Mike Zunino
    Catcher #10
    Mike Zunino (neck) remains out of lineup Saturday
    Mike Zunino
    Catcher #10
    Guardians scratch Mike Zunino from Friday’s lineup
    Cam Gallagher
    CLE Catcher #35
    Guardians add Cam Gallagher to roster on Thursday
Terry Francona returns but will not manage Guardians against Royals
MLB Best Bets, June 29: Royals vs Guardians, Taijuan Walker Props
  • Vaughn Dalzell
    ,
  • Vaughn Dalzell
    ,
Guardians manager Terry Francona out of hospital, advised to rest after becoming ill before game
Guardians manager Terry Francona hospitalized after feeling ill before game against Royals
Guardians' Triston McKenzie shut down with sprained elbow ligament
Guardians' top pitching prospect Gavin Williams to make MLB debut against Athletics