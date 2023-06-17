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WNBA: Phoenix Mercury at New York Liberty
WNBA Notebook: How teams are adjusting to developmental players, freedom of movement rules
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Red Sox place Garrett Whitlock on the 15-day injured list with left knee inflammation
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MLB owners have proposed a salary cap for the first time since baseball’s 1994-95 strike

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Jones needs to be ready in Week 1 for Colts WRs
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Who could potentially step into GB backfield?

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Top News

WNBA: Phoenix Mercury at New York Liberty
WNBA Notebook: How teams are adjusting to developmental players, freedom of movement rules
Garrett Whitlock
Red Sox place Garrett Whitlock on the 15-day injured list with left knee inflammation
MLB
MLB owners have proposed a salary cap for the first time since baseball’s 1994-95 strike

Top Clips

nbc_roto_danieljones_260528.jpg
Jones needs to be ready in Week 1 for Colts WRs
nbc_roto_patrickmahomes_260528.jpg
Projecting Mahomes’ fantasy value post knee injury
lloyd_2.jpg
Who could potentially step into GB backfield?

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
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MLBBaltimore OriolesCameron Weston

Cameron
Weston

Rob Manfred
Baseball players ask for expanded free agency, salary arbitration rights, almost doubling minimum
A day before Major League Baseball is expected to make a salary cap proposal, the union outlined its initial economic proposals during a bargaining session.
Fantasy Baseball Closer Report: Josh Hader nearing return, Kenley Jansen departs with groin injury
Fantasy Baseball Steals Report: Sam Antonacci runs wild and an important trend takes shape
Rays pitcher Griffin Jax day to day after being hit in the back by a 107 mph liner
Fantasy Baseball Waiver Wire: Brett Baty, Gage Jump and Daniel Lynch IV
AL East clash headlines MLB Sunday Leadoff
MLB Power Rankings: Jacob Misiorowski has Brewers flying high while Diamondbacks join this week’s top 10
  • DJShortBW.jpg D.J. Short
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  • DJShortBW.jpg D.J. Short
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