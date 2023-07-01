 Skip navigation
MLB: New York Yankees at Tampa Bay Rays
Jason Adams beats Rays in salary arbitration
Reliever Jason Adam beat Tampa Bay in the first of four arbitration cases involving the Rays and will get $1.775 million instead of the team’s offer of $1.55 million.
    Diego Castillo
    Relief Pitcher #63
    Mariners outright Diego Castillo to Triple-A
    Diego Castillo
    Relief Pitcher #63
    Mariners option Diego Castillo to Triple-A Tacoma
    Diego Castillo
    Relief Pitcher #63
    Diego Castillo loses arbitration case against M’s
    Diego Castillo
    Relief Pitcher #63
    Diego Castillo closes down Tigers for seventh save
    Diego Castillo
    Relief Pitcher #63
    Mariners activate Diego Castillo (shoulder) off IL