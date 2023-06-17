 Skip navigation
Top News

Dawn Staley
Dawn Staley’s $25M extension is richest salary in women’s college hoops history, South Carolina says
Syndication: The Des Moines Register
NCAA adds women’s wrestling as championship sport
NCAA Basketball: Illinois at Indiana
Buckeyes vs. Hoosiers Prediction: Odds, Expert Picks, Injury News, Betting Trends and Stats for January 17

Top Clips

nbc_dps_garrettintv_250117.jpg
Which upset could happen in NFL Divisional Round?
Lions_Pressure.jpg
Lions under heavy pressure to win vs. Commanders
oly_xx_chasinggold_skimofeature.jpg
U.S. Ski Mountaineering gathers for training camp

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
All Scores
MLB
Dorian Soto

Dorian
Soto

MLB: Cincinnati Reds at San Francisco Giants
Red Sox acquire catcher Blake Sabol from Giants for international signing pool allocation
Sabol, 27, batted .313 in 11 games for the Giants while spending most of the 2024 season at Triple-A Sacramento.
Japanese phenom Roki Sasaki’s MLB deal could spur chaos in Latin America. Here’s why
2024-25 MLB Free Agent Tracker: Top players, latest Hot Stove signings, biggest contracts, best available
  • DJShortBW.jpg D.J. Short
    ,
  • DJShortBW.jpg D.J. Short
    ,
2024 Fantasy Baseball Breakout: Michael King
Fantasy Baseball Outfield Overview: How to rank a healthy Kyle Tucker; Woods, Chourio, Langford on the verge
Giants sign Justin Verlander: Contract details, 2025 fantasy outlook for future Hall of Famer
Walker Buehler guaranteed $21.05 million in 1-year contract with Boston Red Sox