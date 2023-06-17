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The Masters - Preview Day Two
How to watch the 2026 Masters Tournament: TV schedule, tee times, streaming & coverage guide
NHL: Utah Mammoth at Colorado Avalanche
Avalanche clinch top spot in Western Conference and shift focus to bigger goals
Syndication: Akron Beacon Journal
Cubs ace Cade Horton headed for elbow surgery, will miss the rest of the 2026 season

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‘Trust’ powers Rockets in comeback win vs. Suns
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Highlights: Rockets launch to victory over Suns
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Rockets are hitting their stride at the right time

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Top News

The Masters - Preview Day Two
How to watch the 2026 Masters Tournament: TV schedule, tee times, streaming & coverage guide
NHL: Utah Mammoth at Colorado Avalanche
Avalanche clinch top spot in Western Conference and shift focus to bigger goals
Syndication: Akron Beacon Journal
Cubs ace Cade Horton headed for elbow surgery, will miss the rest of the 2026 season

Top Clips

nbc_nba_houphx_digitalhit_260407.jpg
‘Trust’ powers Rockets in comeback win vs. Suns
nbc_nba_houphx_260407.jpg
Highlights: Rockets launch to victory over Suns
nbc_nba_houphxpostgamereacs_260407.jpg
Rockets are hitting their stride at the right time

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
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New York Yankees
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MLBChicago White SoxDustin Harris

Dustin
Harris

Austin Hays
White Sox place outfielder Austin Hays on the 10-day injured list with a hamstring strain
The 30-year-old Austin Hays signed a one-year, $6 million contract with the White Sox in free agency. He is batting .219 with a homer and six RBIs in nine games this season.
Fantasy Baseball Waiver Wire: Caleb Durbin, Garrett Mitchell and Caleb Kilian
Dynasty Baseball Stock Watch: Seth Hernandez, James Tibbs III headline early-season risers
Blue Jays catcher Alejandro Kirk set for surgery Tuesday on fractured left thumb
MLB Power Rankings: Dodgers lead the way, Konnor Griffin and the Pirates are rolling
  • DJShortBW.jpg D.J. Short
    ,
  • DJShortBW.jpg D.J. Short
    ,
MLB Injury Report: Juan Soto, Hunter Brown, Mookie Betts highlight weekend injuries
Fantasy baseball streamers and arsenal changes for Jack Leiter, Taj Bradley, and more