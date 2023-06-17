Skip navigation
MLB
San Diego Padres
Eduarniel Nunez
EN
Eduarniel
Nunez
Overview
Player News
Stats
Game Log
2024 MLB Season Recap Hub: What went right/wrong for each team, fantasy outlooks, offseason team needs
The Rotoworld staff breaks down the 2024 season for all 30 MLB teams.
Rotoworld Staff
,
Rotoworld Staff
,
Eduarniel Nunez
SD
Relief Pitcher
Padres ink Eduarniel Nunez to minor league deal
Rōki Sasaki is coming to MLB: How good is he and where will he sign?
Eric Samulski
,
Eric Samulski
,
2024 MLB Free Agency Tracker: Top players, newest signings, biggest contracts, best available, grades
D.J. Short
,
D.J. Short
,
2024 Fantasy Baseball Breakout: Tarik Skubal
James Schiano
,
James Schiano
,
Los Angeles Dodgers 2024 MLB season recap: Dodgers cap Ohtani’s historic season with World Series title
Jorge Montanez
,
Jorge Montanez
,
Paul Skenes and Luis Gil win Baseball Digest rookie of the year awards
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Padres manager Mike Shildt agrees to 2-year contract extension through 2027 season
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
