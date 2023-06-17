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MLB: Tampa Bay Rays at Milwaukee Brewers
Fantasy Baseball Closer Report: Brewers turn to Abner Uribe, Kenley Jansen moves to third in all-time saves
MLB: Miami Marlins at Atlanta Braves
Bryce Elder pitching like an All-Star again for the Braves
NCAA Basketball: NCAA Tournament First Round-Prarie View A&amp;M at Florida
Alex Condon puts off NBA and returns to Florida for senior season and run at another title

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Highlights: Curry powers Warriors past Clippers
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Udoka on the hot seat, Hawks get hot?
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Towns may be unsolvable problem for the Hawks

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NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
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Top News

MLB: Tampa Bay Rays at Milwaukee Brewers
Fantasy Baseball Closer Report: Brewers turn to Abner Uribe, Kenley Jansen moves to third in all-time saves
MLB: Miami Marlins at Atlanta Braves
Bryce Elder pitching like an All-Star again for the Braves
NCAA Basketball: NCAA Tournament First Round-Prarie View A&amp;M at Florida
Alex Condon puts off NBA and returns to Florida for senior season and run at another title

Top Clips

nbc_nba_currycomp_260415.jpg
Highlights: Curry powers Warriors past Clippers
nbc_enjoy_qwithp_260415.jpg
Udoka on the hot seat, Hawks get hot?
nbc_enjoy_knicksvhawks_260415.jpg
Towns may be unsolvable problem for the Hawks

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
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MLBTexas RangersGavin Collyer

Gavin
Collyer

Luis Curvelo
Rangers reliever Luis Curvelo hurt while delivering a wild pitch against the Athletics
Luis Curvelo’s pitch to right-handed batter Jacob Wilson sailed well left of the left-handed batter’s box and to the backstop.
Fantasy Baseball Closer Report: Brewers turn to Abner Uribe, Kenley Jansen moves to third in all-time saves
Fantasy Baseball Steals Report: José Ramírez surges, Drake Baldwin struggles defensively
MLB Notebook: Walks are the highest they’ve been this century, Pirates are surging, and more
Fantasy Baseball Waiver Wire: Sam Antonacci, Dylan Beavers and Nick Martinez
Dynasty Baseball Stock Watch: Franklin Arias, Joseph Dzierwa, Theo Gillen rising quickly
MLB Injury Report: Zack Wheeler nearing return, Brent Rooker sidelined with oblique strain