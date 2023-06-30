 Skip navigation
Top News

Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim v Texas Rangers
Mike Trout elected to 11th All-Star Game, 4 Texas players chosen to start
Shohei Ohtani
Shohei Ohtani hits Angels-record 14th homer in June in 9-7 loss to the White Sox
Detroit Tigers v Texas Rangers
Pickups of the Day: Olson’s Opportunity
  • George Bissell
    ,
  • George Bissell
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_golf_pgachamp_ussenioropenrd1hl_230629.jpg
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 1
oly_sww100bu_nationals_230629_1920x1080.jpg
Huske hangs on to win 100m fly in close finish
oly_swm400im_nationals_230629_1920x1080_2239707203506.jpg
Foster narrowly beats Kalisz for 400 IM title

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
NBCSports Header Logo
James Karinchak

James
Karinchak

MLB: Milwaukee Brewers at Cleveland Guardians
Terry Francona returns but will not manage Guardians against Royals
Terry Francona was back inside the visitor’s office at Kauffman Stadium on Thursday. That’s where he will stay for the game.
MLB Best Bets, June 29: Royals vs Guardians, Taijuan Walker Props
  • Vaughn Dalzell
    ,
  • Vaughn Dalzell
    ,
Guardians manager Terry Francona out of hospital, advised to rest after becoming ill before game
Guardians manager Terry Francona hospitalized after feeling ill before game against Royals
Guardians’ Triston McKenzie shut down with sprained elbow ligament
Guardians’ top pitching prospect Gavin Williams to make MLB debut against Athletics
CLE injuries mean Williams is on verge of call-up