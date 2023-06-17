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MLB: MAY 05 Padres at Giants
Cardinals at Padres Prediction: Odds, recent stats, trends, and best bets for May 7
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Pirates vs Diamondbacks Prediction: Odds, recent stats, trends, and best bets for May 7
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Fantasy Baseball Closer Report: Emilio Pagán facing lengthy absence, Braves get Raisel Iglesias back

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Golden Tempo will not run at the 151st Preakness
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Braun calls himself the ‘vocal leader’ of Nuggets
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McDaniels has been a ‘playoff riser’ for Wolves

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Top News

MLB: MAY 05 Padres at Giants
Cardinals at Padres Prediction: Odds, recent stats, trends, and best bets for May 7
Washington Nationals v Pittsburgh Pirates
Pirates vs Diamondbacks Prediction: Odds, recent stats, trends, and best bets for May 7
nbc_roto_pagan_260506.jpg
Fantasy Baseball Closer Report: Emilio Pagán facing lengthy absence, Braves get Raisel Iglesias back

Top Clips

nbc_horse_preaknessupdate_260506_2.jpg
Golden Tempo will not run at the 151st Preakness
nbc_nba_enjoy_braun_260506.jpg
Braun calls himself the ‘vocal leader’ of Nuggets
nbc_nba_enjoy_draftkings_260506.jpg
McDaniels has been a ‘playoff riser’ for Wolves

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
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New York Yankees
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MLBAtlanta BravesJim Jarvis

Jim
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Jonah Heim
Athletics acquire catcher Jonah Heim from Braves for cash
Jonah Heim was designated for assignment by Atlanta following a big day at the plate to make room on the roster for catcher Sean Murphy, who came off the injured list.
Fantasy Baseball Closer Report: Emilio Pagán facing lengthy absence, Braves get Raisel Iglesias back
Fantasy Baseball Steals Report: Yankees stick with José Caballero, Marlins replace Agustín Ramírez
Starting pitcher targets using zone rates: Why Kyle Harrison, Braxton Ashcraft are surging
Fantasy Baseball Waiver Wire: Logan Henderson, Gabriel Moreno and Jared Jones
MLB Injury Report: Ronald Acuña Jr. sidelined with hamstring strain, Jackson Chourio shines in season debut
Tarik Skubal to undergo elbow surgery: Injury details, fallout for Tigers and fantasy managers