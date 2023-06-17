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NHL: Stanley Cup Playoffs-Minnesota Wild at Colorado Avalanche
Cale Makar returns from injury, scores twice as Avalanche outlast Wild 9-6 in wacky Game 1
Texas Rangers v Detroit Tigers
Torkelson’s home run, McGonigle’s RBI singles lift Tigers past Rangers, 7-1
IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship
IMSA Laguna Seca results, points: JDC-Miller snaps 5-year victory drought with landmark win

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How can Timberwolves counter Wemby in semifinals?
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Knicks vs 76ers set to bring energy and excitement
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Banchero keeps it real: ‘Not good enough’

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NHL
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Men’s College Basketball
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Top News

NHL: Stanley Cup Playoffs-Minnesota Wild at Colorado Avalanche
Cale Makar returns from injury, scores twice as Avalanche outlast Wild 9-6 in wacky Game 1
Texas Rangers v Detroit Tigers
Torkelson’s home run, McGonigle’s RBI singles lift Tigers past Rangers, 7-1
IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship
IMSA Laguna Seca results, points: JDC-Miller snaps 5-year victory drought with landmark win

Top Clips

USATSI_28032968_copy.jpg
How can Timberwolves counter Wemby in semifinals?
GettyImages-2193530745_copy.jpg
Knicks vs 76ers set to bring energy and excitement
USATSI_28874179_copy.jpg
Banchero keeps it real: ‘Not good enough’

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
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New York Yankees
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MLBAtlanta BravesJosé Azócar

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MLB: Atlanta Braves at Colorado Rockies
Braves place Ronald Acuña Jr. on the 10-day injured list with a strained hamstring
Acuña Jr. left Saturday night’s game in the second inning, where he pulled up about halfway down the base path and grabbed at his hamstring.
Fantasy Baseball Waiver Wire: Logan Henderson shows potential, Travis Bazzana promoted
Two-start pitchers: Tarik Skubal headlines a gaggle of elite options as we steamroll into May
MLB Lineup Report: Fernando Tatís Jr. at second base, Michael Harris II moving up
Fantasy Baseball Closer Report: Daniel Palencia nearing a return, Mason Miller snaps scoreless inning streak
Fantasy Baseball Steals Report: Luis Arraez runs now? And the Cubs’ running game woes
MLB Notebook: Munetaka Murakami is breaking records, closer chaos across the league, more