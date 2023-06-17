 Skip navigation
MLBSan Francisco GiantsJosuar De Jesus Gonzalez

Josuar
De Jesus Gonzalez

MLB: Playoffs-Kansas City Royals at Baltimore Orioles
Ace Corbin Burnes joins the Diamondbacks, who are `stretching the budget’ to compete in NL West
For Arizona owner Ken Kendrick, the four-time All-Star and 2021 NL Cy Young Award winner was a worthy investment.
Red Sox acquire catcher Blake Sabol from Giants for international signing pool allocation
Justin Verlander eager to prove he can still pitch at highest level after injury-plagued 2024 season
Roki Sasaki won’t sign with New York Yankees, Texas Rangers or San Francisco Giants
2024-25 MLB Free Agent Tracker: Top players, latest Hot Stove signings, biggest contracts, best available
Justin Verlander and San Francisco Giants finalize 1-year, $15 million contract
2024 Fantasy Baseball Breakout: Michael King