 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Bennett Warren.jpeg
2024 All-American Bennett Warren Commits to Tennessee
Manasse Itete.jpg
2024 All-American Manasse Itete Pledges to Florida State
Charles Lester.jpg
2024 All-American Charles Lester Selects Florida State University

Top Clips

nbc_bfa_bronnyhealth_230731.jpg
Shedding light on heart issues and athletes
nbc_nfl_rookies_gameshow_230731.jpg
What game show would NFL rookies win?
nbc_nfl_rookies_maddenrating_230731.jpg
What Madden ratings are rookies focused on?

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Bennett Warren.jpeg
2024 All-American Bennett Warren Commits to Tennessee
Manasse Itete.jpg
2024 All-American Manasse Itete Pledges to Florida State
Charles Lester.jpg
2024 All-American Charles Lester Selects Florida State University

Top Clips

nbc_bfa_bronnyhealth_230731.jpg
Shedding light on heart issues and athletes
nbc_nfl_rookies_gameshow_230731.jpg
What game show would NFL rookies win?
nbc_nfl_rookies_maddenrating_230731.jpg
What Madden ratings are rookies focused on?

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
NBCSports Header Logo
MLBMilwaukee BrewersJustin Jarvis

Justin
Jarvis

New York Mets v. Atlanta Braves
Braves reinstate Minter from injured list, option Smith-Shawver to minors
The Atlanta Braves reinstated left-hander A.J.
Carlos Santana added to Brewers’ active roster, expected to make debut vs. Braves
Pittsburgh Pirates send 1B Carlos Santana to the Brewers
Unlikely Frelick has 10-, 12-team league value
Reds, Padres Postseason Betting Odds
  • Vaughn Dalzell
    ,
  • Vaughn Dalzell
    ,
MLB Best Bets, July 18: Nola, Sandoval, Manoah, Cubs and Mariners
  • Vaughn Dalzell
    ,
  • Vaughn Dalzell
    ,
Brewers’ Rowdy Tellez has surgery after hurting finger in accident, out 4 more weeks