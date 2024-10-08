Los Angeles Dodgers vs San Diego Padres NLDS Game 3 live: Scores, updates, highlights, for MLB Playoffs 2024
Follow along as the Dodgers and the Padres meet again following an eventful Game 2
Dodgers/Padres NLDS Game 3 Live Coverage
With the series tied 1-1, Game 3 of the NLDS between the Dodgers and Padres is set to begin at 9:08 p.m. on Tuesday night.
I’m D.J. Short and I’ll be your live blog host this evening as this best-of-five series shifts to PETCO Park in San Diego. The atmosphere should be electric after a testy Game 2.
How to Watch: NLDS Game 3 can be viewed on FS1 or through MLB.tv.
Dodgers: Won National League West at 98-64 and clinched first-round bye; owns home-field advantage by virtue of best record in MLB
Padres: Secured No. 1 Wild Card spot with 93-69 record; swept Braves 2-0 in Wild Card round
NLDS Game 1: Dodgers win 7-5
The Padres and Dodgers traded blows in Game 1 on Saturday. In his first ever postseason game, Shohei Ohtani slugged a game-tying three-run homer in the second inning. The Dodgers would go ahead for good when Teoscar Hernández plated two runs with a single in the fourth inning. After Yoshinobu Yamamoto gave up five runs over three innings, the bullpen (Ryan Brasier, Alex Vesia, Evan Phillips, Michael Kopech, and Blake Treinen) combined for six scoreless frames.
NLDS Game 2: Padres win 10-2
It was a tense atmosphere at Dodger Stadium on Sunday night as Yu Darvish spun seven innings of one-run ball and the Padres slugged six home runs. Fernando Tatis Jr. launched two of them while also adding a double. Play stopped in the seventh inning when fans threw baseballs in the direction of Jurickson Profar. Profar did a bit of a fakeout after making a home run-robbing catch earlier in the game, which was apparently enough to draw the ire of the fans throughout the night. There was also some bickering between Padres third baseman Manny Machado and Dodgers starter Jack Flaherty, as well as some controversy from Machado throwing a baseball in the direction of the Dodgers’ dugout. The rivalry is very much real.
Dodgers: RHP Walker Buehler
Buehler has plenty of postseason experience to his name, consisting of 15 starts and a 2.94 ERA, but this is a different pitcher than the one who dominated during the Dodgers’ World Series run in 2020. After a long rehab from Tommy John surgery, he posted a 5.38 ERA over 16 starts this season. The results were somewhat better after missing two months with a hip injury, but his command has been an issue all year, as evidenced by the 16 homers and 28 walks he allowed in 75 1/3 innings. As the series shifts to San Diego, the Dodgers need a vintage performance in the worst way.
Buehler hasn’t pitched since September 26, when he allowed one run over five innings against these very same Padres. It was an efficient performance, though he struck out just one of the 20 batters he faced and induced just three swinging strikes in his 71 pitches.
Padres: RHP Michael King
Acquired as part of the Juan Soto trade with the Yankees last offseason, King has evolved into the role of an ace for the Padres. After reeling off a 2.04 ERA over his final 14 starts during the regular season, King kept the dominance going in Game 1 of the Wild Card Series against the Braves with 12 strikeouts over seven scoreless innings. In doing so, he became the first pitcher in MLB history to rack up 12 strikeouts without giving up a run or a walk in his first career postseason start.
King made four appearances (three starts) against the Dodgers this season while posting a 3.10 ERA and 23/10 K/BB ratio in 20 1/3 innings. He had a pair of shaky outings against L.A. in the early part of the season (including a relief appearance during the Seoul Series), but he didn’t give up an earned run over 12 innings in his next two matchups against them.
- The big development for the Dodgers is that Freddie Freeman is in the lineup after making an early exit in Game 2 on Sunday with continued discomfort in his right ankle.
- Mookie Betts is in a bit of a postseason slump. He’s hitless in his last 22 at-bats dating back to Game 3 of the 2022 NLDS. He’ll look to change that tonight.
The only change for the Padres from Game 2 is that David Peralta and Jake Cronenworth have been flip-flopped, with Peralta moving up a spot.