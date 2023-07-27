Skip navigation
MLB
MLB
San Francisco Giants
Marques Johnson
Ohtani buzz dominates MLB trade deadline, even if smaller deals are more likely
MLB’s trade deadline is rapidly approaching on Aug. 1 and with less than a week remaining, it’s sometimes hard to figure out which teams are the buyers and which are the sellers.
Associated Press
Marques Johnson
SF
Relief Pitcher
Giants acquire RHP Marques Johnson from Red Sox
Miami Marlins Postseason Betting Odds
Vaughn Dalzell
Reds, Padres Postseason Betting Odds
Vaughn Dalzell
MLB Best Bets, July 17: Pirates, Marlins, Reds
Vaughn Dalzell
Cubs-Rangers highlight opening day matchups on March 28 as MLB announces 2024 schedule
Associated Press
MLB Best Bets, July 9: Rangers vs Nationals, Giants and Guardians Parlay
Vaughn Dalzell
Blue Jays’ Guerrero announces Home Run Derby plans, homers in 2-1 win over Giants
Associated Press
