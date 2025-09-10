Aaron Judge hits 359th career homer, passing Hall of Famer Yogi Berra for 5th in Yankees history

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MLB: Philadelphia Phillies at Atlanta Braves
Braves catcher Sean Murphy will undergo season-ending surgery to repair a labral tear in his hip
MLB: Chicago Cubs at Los Angeles Angels
Cubs place Kyle Tucker on injured list because of strained left calf
SX 2024 Rd 12 St Louis empty track.JPG
St. Louis SuperMotocross 2025 preview: Top finishes, previous winners, historic results, who to watch
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_soccer_usfirstgoal_250909.jpg
Zendejas strikes first for USMNT against Japan
nbc_pff_notredametexasam_250909.jpg
Analyzing Texas A&M’s OL vs. Notre Dame’s defense
nbc_pff_falconsvikings_250909.jpg
Player spotlight: Falcons vs. Vikings on SNF

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MLB: Philadelphia Phillies at Atlanta Braves
Braves catcher Sean Murphy will undergo season-ending surgery to repair a labral tear in his hip
MLB: Chicago Cubs at Los Angeles Angels
Cubs place Kyle Tucker on injured list because of strained left calf
SX 2024 Rd 12 St Louis empty track.JPG
St. Louis SuperMotocross 2025 preview: Top finishes, previous winners, historic results, who to watch
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_soccer_usfirstgoal_250909.jpg
Zendejas strikes first for USMNT against Japan
nbc_pff_notredametexasam_250909.jpg
Analyzing Texas A&M’s OL vs. Notre Dame’s defense
nbc_pff_falconsvikings_250909.jpg
Player spotlight: Falcons vs. Vikings on SNF

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Odds by
draftkings_logo.png
draftkings-linear-fc.png

Aaron Judge hits 359th career homer, passing Hall of Famer Yogi Berra for 5th in Yankees history

  
Published September 9, 2025 08:01 PM

NEW YORK (AP) — Yankees captain Aaron Judge hit his 359th career home run in the first inning Tuesday night against the Detroit Tigers, breaking a tie with Hall of Fame catcher Yogi Berra for fifth place on the franchise list.

Judge drove a full-count splitter from Casey Mize to right-center field, giving New York a 1-0 lead. The slugger’s 44th homer of the season had an exit velocity of 110.6 mph and traveled 412 feet.

Judge matched Berra on Aug. 31 in a 3-2 loss to the Chicago White Sox when he hit a solo homer against Martín Pérez.

Hall of Famers Babe Ruth (659 homers), Mickey Mantle (536), Lou Gehrig (493) and Joe DiMaggio (361) are ahead of Judge on the Yankees’ career homers list.

Judge was selected by New York in the first round of the 2013 amateur draft and homered in his first at-bat with the Yankees on Aug. 13, 2016. Berra was 90 when he died in 2015.

Judge homered in his third game back in right field after not playing the outfield since July 25 because of a strained flexor tendon in his right elbow. He has thrown gingerly since returning to the field but also made a diving catch on a sinking liner by George Springer in the fourth inning of Sunday’s 4-3 victory over Toronto.

Mentions
MLB Judge_Aaron.jpg Aaron Judge New York Yankees Primary Logo New York Yankees