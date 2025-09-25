Aaron Judge ties MLB record by hitting 50 homers for 4th time, matching Ruth, McGwire and Sosa

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Syndication: South Bend Tribune
No. 22 Notre Dame content to grind it out with backfield tandem of Jadarian Price and Jeremiyah Love
NCAA Basketball: Missouri Valley Conference Championship- Loyola Ramblers vs Drake Bulldogs
Sister Jean, longtime Loyola Chicago chaplain and March Madness icon, retires at 106
MLB: Toronto Blue Jays at Los Angeles Dodgers
Searching for bullpen help, Dodgers activate RHP Roki Sasaki from 60-day injured list

Top Clips

nbc_wnba_taradaviswoodhallpart2_250924.jpg
Davis-Woodhall pulls curtain back on mental health
nbc_wnba_taradaviswoodhallpart1_250924.jpg
Davis-Woodhall focused on ATHLOS after Worlds gold
nbc_golf_larrynelsonintv_250924.jpg
Nelson: Ryder Cup ‘still the same’ at its core

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Syndication: South Bend Tribune
No. 22 Notre Dame content to grind it out with backfield tandem of Jadarian Price and Jeremiyah Love
NCAA Basketball: Missouri Valley Conference Championship- Loyola Ramblers vs Drake Bulldogs
Sister Jean, longtime Loyola Chicago chaplain and March Madness icon, retires at 106
MLB: Toronto Blue Jays at Los Angeles Dodgers
Searching for bullpen help, Dodgers activate RHP Roki Sasaki from 60-day injured list

Top Clips

nbc_wnba_taradaviswoodhallpart2_250924.jpg
Davis-Woodhall pulls curtain back on mental health
nbc_wnba_taradaviswoodhallpart1_250924.jpg
Davis-Woodhall focused on ATHLOS after Worlds gold
nbc_golf_larrynelsonintv_250924.jpg
Nelson: Ryder Cup ‘still the same’ at its core

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Odds by
draftkings_logo.png
draftkings-linear-fc.png

Aaron Judge ties MLB record by hitting 50 homers for 4th time, matching Ruth, McGwire and Sosa

  
Published September 24, 2025 09:58 PM
MLB approves robot umpire challenge system
September 24, 2025 09:43 AM
Dan Patrick discusses the MLB approving a plan to implement an automated strike zone challenge system in 2026, breaking down how this process will impact games moving forward.

NEW YORK — Aaron Judge tied the major league record by reaching 50 home runs for the fourth time, hitting a go-ahead, three-run drive for the New York Yankees in the second inning against the Chicago White Sox on Wednesday night.

Judge drove a 96.6 mph sinker from Jonathan Cannon 392 feet into the Yankees bullpen in right-center field for a 3-1 lead.

Judge hit 52 homers as a rookie in 2017, an AL-record 62 in 2022 and 58 last year. The only other players with four 50-homer seasons were Babe Ruth (1920, ‘21, ’27, ’28), Mark McGwire (1996-99) and Sammy Sosa (1998-2001).

A two-time AL MVP, the 33-year-old Judge leads the major leagues in batting average (.326) and OPS (1.130). He has 108 RBIs.