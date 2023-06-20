 Skip navigation
Alejandro Kirk put on injured list by Blue Jays with cut on hand

  
Published June 20, 2023 07:58 AM
Alejandro Kirk

Jun 11, 2023; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Toronto Blue Jays catcher Alejandro Kirk (30) hits a single against the Minnesota Twins during the eighth inning at Rogers Centre. Mandatory Credit: Nick Turchiaro-USA TODAY Sports

Nick Turchiaro-USA TODAY Sports

MIAMI -- Catcher Alejandro Kirk was put on the 10-day injured list Monday by the Toronto Blue Jays because of a cut on his left hand.

Kirk was hit by a pitch in the second inning of Sunday’s 11-7 loss to Texas.

Kirk has three homers and 21 RBIs in 59 games this season.

Catcher Tyler Heineman and right-hander Trent Thornton were recalled from Triple-A Buffalo. Right-hander Bowden Francis was optioned to the Bisons.