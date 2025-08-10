 Skip navigation
Alexander allows 1 hit in 6 innings, Altuve hits 250th career homer as Astros beat Yankees 7-1

  
Published August 10, 2025 05:06 PM

NEW YORK (AP) — Jason Alexander pitched one-hit ball through six innings, Jose Altuve hit his 250th career homer and the Houston Astros beat the Yankees 7-1 Sunday after New York manager Aaron Boone was ejected in the third inning.

Alexander (3-1) allowed his first hit in the sixth inning, a one-out single to Ben Rice. Alexander did not allow a run for the second straight start. He walked three, struck out three in a game in which he relied mostly on changeups and sinkers over 87 pitches.

Altuve, as designated hitter, homered to left in the first and became the 11th player whose primary position is second base to reach 250 homers.

Altuve had two hits and scored three runs, including on a double by Christian Walker in the third and on a single by Ramón Urías that fell in between shortstop Anthony Volpe and left fielder Cody Bellinger in the ninth.

Rookie Cam Smith had a two-out bases-loaded single that scored two runs in the fifth to help the Astros win for the fourth time in six games. Carlos Correa hit his second homer since being acquired from Minnesota, and Mauricio Dubón knocked in a run in the three-run ninth.

Fried (12-5) allowed four runs and eight hits in five innings and lost for the third time in four starts.

The Yankees managed three hits and lost for the seventh time in nine games and were booed after the final out.

Boone was ejected for the fifth time this season after arguing a called strike on Ryan McMahon.

Key moment

Bennett Sousa loaded the bases with one out in the seventh and Bryan Abreu allowed a sacrifice fly to McMahon. On the next pitch, Abreu retired Austin Wells. Abreu retired Wells, Judge and Cody Bellinger in the eighth.

Key stats

Correa has five straight multi-hit games and six since rejoining Houston.

Up next

Yankees RHP Will Warren (6-5, 4.44 ERA) faces Minnesota RHP Zebby Matthews (3-3, 5.17) on Monday in New York.

The Astros did not announce a starter for the opener of three-game series against visiting Boston and LHP Garrett Crochet (13-4, 2.24) on Monday.