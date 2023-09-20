 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

The Solheim Cup - Preview Day Three
Lewis: ‘Massive missed opportunity’ in connecting cups
Sentry Tournament of Champions - Final Round
Plantation Course has reopening date after Maui wildfires
Adeline Gray
Adeline Gray wins ninth medal at world wrestling championships, first as a mom

Top Clips

nbc_pftpm_mailbag_230920.jpg
PFT Mailbag: Pressure on Fields; Canada’s job
nbc_bfa_lillard_230920.jpg
Lillard’s comments on Warriors confuse Holley
nbc_pftpm_ramscover2_230920.jpg
Rams expose NFL’s worrisome ties with sportsbooks

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

The Solheim Cup - Preview Day Three
Lewis: ‘Massive missed opportunity’ in connecting cups
Sentry Tournament of Champions - Final Round
Plantation Course has reopening date after Maui wildfires
Adeline Gray
Adeline Gray wins ninth medal at world wrestling championships, first as a mom

Top Clips

nbc_pftpm_mailbag_230920.jpg
PFT Mailbag: Pressure on Fields; Canada’s job
nbc_bfa_lillard_230920.jpg
Lillard’s comments on Warriors confuse Holley
nbc_pftpm_ramscover2_230920.jpg
Rams expose NFL’s worrisome ties with sportsbooks

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Angels star Shohei Ohtani’s elbow surgery went well, Los Angeles manager Phil Nevin says

  
Published September 20, 2023 06:26 PM
MLB: Detroit Tigers at Los Angeles Angels

Sep 17, 2023; Anaheim, California, USA; Los Angeles Angels two-way player Shohei Ohtani (17) in the dugout during the MLB game against the Detroit Tigers at Angel Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-USA TODAY Sports

Kiyoshi Mio-USA TODAY Sports

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Shohei Ohtani’s elbow surgery on Tuesday went well, Los Angeles manager Phi Nevin said.

The Angels’ two-way star is expected to be available as a hitter on opening day next season and return to the mound in 2025.

“He’s in good spirits,” Nevin said before Wednesday night’s game at Tampa Bay. “He knows everything went fine with the surgery. He’s in the recovery process right now.”

Ohtani tore the ulnar collateral ligament in his right elbow on Aug. 23, ending his pitching season. He continued as a batter through Sept. 3 until an oblique strain.

Los Angeles Dodgers head team physician Dr. Neal ElAttrache operated on Ohtani at the Cedars-Sinai Kerlan-Jobe Institute in Los Angeles. He said in a statement that the sides decided to “reinforce the healthy ligament in place,” suggesting the UCL wasn’t reconstructed via Tommy John surgery.

ElAttrache also performed Tommy John surgery on Ohtani on Oct. 1, 2018.

The 29-year-old Ohtani leads the AL with 44 homers and has 96 RBIs, eight triples and 20 stolen bases. He was 10-5 with a 3.14 ERA in 23 starts, striking out 167 and walking 55 in 132 innings.

Ohtani is eligible for free agency after the World Series.