Angels vs. Yankees Best bets: Odds, predictions, recent stats, and trends for August 6

It’s Tuesday, August 6, and the Angels (49-63) begin a series against the New York Yankees (67-46) at Yankee Stadium.

The Angels won two out of three over the weekend at home against the New York Mets while the Yankees did the same against the Toronto Blue Jays in the Bronx.

The Yankees are tied for first in the American League East with the Baltimore Orioles. The Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim are in fourth in the American League West.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on the how to catch first-pitch, projected pitching matchup, lineup cards, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Game details & how to watch Angels vs. Yankees live today

● Date: Monday, August 6, 2024

● Time: 7:05PM EST

● Site: Yankee Stadium

● City: New York, NY

● TV/Streaming: BSW, YES

Game odds for Angels vs. Yankees

The latest odds as of Tuesday morning:

● Money Line : Angels +220, Yankees -275

● Spread : Angels +1.5 (+110), Yankees -1.5 (-135)

● Over/Under : 9 runs

Recent team stats for Angels vs. Yankees

● After struggling for much of June and July, the Yankees seem to have righted things. They have won 2 straight and are 7-3 in their last 10. The Yankees are now 29-24 at Yankee Stadium this season. Their overall run differential is +121.

● The Angels have won two straight but are just 4-6 in their last 10. They are now 23-28 on the road. Their overall run differential is -96.

Probable starting pitchers for Los Angeles vs. New York

● Today’s pitching matchup (August 6): Davis Daniel vs. Luis Gil

○ Yankees: Gil (11-2, 3.20 ERA) has allowed 40 earned runs and 71 hits while striking out 132 over 112.2 innings

○ Angels: Daniel (1-2, 4.91 ERA) has allowed 15 earned runs and 24 hits while striking out 19 over 22 innings

Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of Angels vs. Yankees on August 6, 2024

● Aaron Judge has hits in 8 of the last 9 games for New York with 16 hits in 33 ABs including 6 HRs

● Luis Gil dominated the Angels earlier this season throwing 8 innings of 2-hit ball with 9 Ks in a 2-1 win for the Yankees on May 30

● 13 of the Yankees’ last 15 games (87%) have gone OVER the Total with the Yankees specifically scoring 6 or more runs in 7 of their last 9 games.

● The Yankees have covered the Run Line in 4 of their last 5 games showing a profit of 1.53 units

Expert picks & predictions for Tuesday’s Angels vs. Yankees game

Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the MLB calendar based on data points like past performance, player matchups, ballpark information and weather forecasts.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projection next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for today’s Angels vs. Yankees game:

- Moneyline : NBC Sports is leaning towards the Yankees on the Moneyline

- Spread : NBC Sports sees greater value in and recommends taking the Yankees on the Run Line

- Total Runs : NBC Sports is leaning towards taking the Total OVER 9 runs

