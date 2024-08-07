Angels vs. Yankees – Game 2 Best bets: Odds, predictions, recent stats, and trends for August 7

It’s Wednesday, August 7, and after a soggy Tuesday the Angels (49-63) will play a doubleheader today against the New York Yankees (67-46) at Yankee Stadium. We are previewing the nightcap here.

The Yankees sit in first place in the American League East with the Baltimore Orioles 1/2 game behind. The Los Angeles Angels are in 4th in the American League West.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on the how to catch first-pitch, projected pitching matchup, lineup cards, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Game details & how to watch Game 2 of Angels vs. Yankees live today

● Date: Wednesday, August 7, 2024

● Time: 7:05PM EST

● Site: Yankee Stadium

● City: New York, NY

● TV/Streaming: BSW, Amazon Prime Video

Game odds for Angels vs. Yankees – Game 2

The latest odds as of Wednesday morning:

● Money Line : Angels +195, Yankees -250

● Spread : Angels +1.5 (-105), Yankees -1.5 (-115)

● Over/Under : 8.5 runs

Recent team stats for Angels vs. Yankees

● Neither lineup has familiarity with either of the starters for Game 2.

● Who’s Hot? Anthony Volpe is riding a 9-game hitting streak (15-41). He has hits in 15 of the last 16 games (23-68).

● Who’s Not! Giancarlo Stanton is just 3-18 with 0 HRs since returning to the lineup for the Yankees

Probable starting pitchers for Los Angeles vs. New York – Game 2

● Today’s pitching matchup (August 7): Carson Fulmer vs. Will Warren

○ Yankees: Warren (0-0, 6.75 ERA) has allowed 4 earned runs and 4 hits while striking out 6 over 5.1 innings

○ Angels: Fulmer (0-2, 3.69 ERA) has allowed 26 earned runs and 44 hits while striking out 63 over 63.1 innings

Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of Game 2 of Angels vs. Yankees on August 7, 2024

● Juan Soto has at least one hit in six straight games (9-24). He also has drawn six walks in those six games.

● The Angels are 6-4 on the Run Line in their last ten games.

● The OVER is 13-6-1 for the Yankees’ and the Angels’ last 10 games combined.

● The Angels have covered the Run Line in four of their last five on the road, profiting 1.44 units.

Expert picks & predictions for Wednesday’s Angels vs. Yankees game – Game 2

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for Game 2 of Angels vs. Yankees today:

- Moneyline : NBC Sports is recommending a play on the Yankees on the Moneyline

- Spread : NBC Sports is also recommending a play on the Yankees on the Run Line

- Total Runs : NBC Sports is leaning towards taking the Total OVER 8.5 runs

