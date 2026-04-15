Angels vs. Yankees prediction: Odds, recent stats, trends, and best bets for April 15

The LA Angels of Anaheim (9-9) take on the New York Yankees (9-8) tonight in Game 3 of their four-game series in the Bronx.

The series is now tied at one game apiece following last night’s 7-1 win by the Halos. Mike Trout homered as part of a three-run first inning against Ryan Weathers and the Angels rolled from there. The Halos actually went back-to-back-to-back in the first with Jo Adell and Jorge Soler going deep following Trout’s third home run in the last two games. Reid Detmers was outstanding, allowing just one run on four hits over seven innings to earn his first win of the season.

Tonight’s pitching matchup features a battle of young right-handers as the Angels will send Jack Kochanowicz (2-0, 3.24 ERA) to the mound, and the Yankees counter with Luis Gil (0-1, 6.75 ERA). While Kochanowicz has been sharp from the jump this season, Gil is still looking to find his form following his return from injury. His command was a problem against the Rays in his first start of the campaign.

The Yankees are now just 3-7 in their last ten games and have dropped to 0.5 games behind the Rays as a result in the American League East. The Angels are also 0.5 games out of first in the American League West having gone 6-4 in their last ten.

Lets dive into tonight’s matchup and find a sweat or two.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on the how to catch first pitch, odds, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

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Game Details and How to Watch: Angels at Yankees

Date: Wednesday, April 15, 2026

Time: 7:40PM EST

Site: Yankee Stadium

City: New York, NY

Network/Streaming: MLB.TV, FanDuel Sports Network West, Prime Video

Never miss a second of the action and stay up-to-date with all the latest team stats and player news. Check out our day-by-day MLB schedule page, along with detailed matchup pages that update live in-game with every out.

The Latest Odds: Angels vs. Yankees

The latest odds as of Wednesday courtesy of DraftKings:

Moneyline: LA Angels of Anaheim (+153), New York Yankees (-186)

Spread: Angels +1.5 (-126), Yankees -1.5 (+104)

Total: 10.5 runs

Probable Starting Pitchers: Angels vs. Yankees

Pitching matchup for April 15:

Angels: Jack Kochanowicz

Season Totals: 16.2 IP, 2-0, 3.24 ERA, 1.26 WHIP, 12K, 11 BB

Jack Kochanowicz Season Totals: 16.2 IP, 2-0, 3.24 ERA, 1.26 WHIP, 12K, 11 BB Yankees: Luis Gil

Season Totals: 4.0 IP, 0-1, 6.75 ERA, 1.50 WHIP, 2K, 3 BB

Who’s Hot? Who’s Not! Angels vs. Yankees

Mike Trout is 3-10 in this series and all 3 hits are home runs

is 3-10 in this series and all 3 hits are home runs Jo Adell has hit safely in 4 straight games (7-18)

has hit safely in 4 straight games (7-18) Aaron Judge is 4-12 with at least 1 hit in 3 straight games

is 4-12 with at least 1 hit in 3 straight games Trent Grisham homered twice Monday night and those are his only 2 hits since last Wednesday (2-16)

homered twice Monday night and those are his only 2 hits since last Wednesday (2-16) Cody Bellinger has hit in 3 straight games (4-14)

Rotoworld still has you covered with all the latest MLB player news for all 30 teams. Check out the feed page right here on NBC Sports for headlines, injuries and transactions where you can filter by league, team, positions and news type!

Top Betting Trends & Insights: Angels vs. Yankees

The Angels are 10-8 on the Run Line this season

The Yankees are 8-9 on the Run Line this season

The OVER has cashed 11 times in the Angels’ 18 games this season (11-7)

The OVER has cashed 7 times in the Yankees’ 17 games this season (7-8-2)

If you’re looking for more key trends and stats around the spread, moneyline and total for every single game on the schedule today, check out our MLB Top Trends tool on NBC Sports!

What young arms can learn from veteran ace Sale CC Sabathia and Ahmed Fareed explore the biggest lessons young pitchers can learn from a veteran ace like Chris Sale before reflecting on what Carl Willis meant to Sabathia's journey in the big leagues.

Expert picks & predictions: Angels vs. Yankees

Rotoworld Bet Best Bet



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Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the MLB calendar based on data points like past performance, player matchups, ballpark information and weather forecasts.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projection next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.



Here are the best bets our model is projecting for Wednesday’s game between the Angels and the Yankees:

Moneyline: Rotoworld Bet is leaning towards a play on the Angels on the Moneyline.

Spread: Rotoworld Bet is recommending a play on the Angels on the Run Line.

Total: Rotoworld Bet is leaning towards a play on the Game Total UNDER 10.5.

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