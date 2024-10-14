 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

nbc_cfb_uscpennst_241012.jpg
Penn State heads to Wisconsin for Week 9 showdown on NBC, Peacock
Graham Mertz
Florida QB Graham Mertz’s season and his college career are over because of a knee injury
ARA American Rally Association Brandon Semenuk car driven by Lia Block cropped.jpg
Lia Block survives high-speed crash in Lake Superior Performance Rally
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,

Top Clips

ffhh_breece.jpg
Look at Hall, Allen over bets for Bills-Jets
nbc_ffhh_wkndwarrior_241014.jpg
Williams, Nix continue to trend up in Week 6
berry_saquon.jpg
Barkley, Murray put up worrisome games in Week 6

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

nbc_cfb_uscpennst_241012.jpg
Penn State heads to Wisconsin for Week 9 showdown on NBC, Peacock
Graham Mertz
Florida QB Graham Mertz’s season and his college career are over because of a knee injury
ARA American Rally Association Brandon Semenuk car driven by Lia Block cropped.jpg
Lia Block survives high-speed crash in Lake Superior Performance Rally
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,

Top Clips

ffhh_breece.jpg
Look at Hall, Allen over bets for Bills-Jets
nbc_ffhh_wkndwarrior_241014.jpg
Williams, Nix continue to trend up in Week 6
berry_saquon.jpg
Barkley, Murray put up worrisome games in Week 6

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
All Scores
Odds by
betmgm-sportsbooklightbg.webp

Anthony Rizzo, Marcus Stroman back on Yankees’ roster for ALCS against Guardians

  
Published October 14, 2024 01:05 PM
Anthony Rizzo

Sep 26, 2024; Bronx, New York, USA; New York Yankees first baseman Anthony Rizzo (48) hits a two RBI single during the sixth inning against the Baltimore Orioles at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Vincent Carchietta/Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

NEW YORK — First baseman Anthony Rizzo is back on the New York Yankees’ roster for the AL Championship Series against Cleveland, just over two weeks after fracturing a pair of fingers when hit by a pitch.

Right-hander Marcus Stroman also was added by the Yankees, who dropped first baseman Ben Rice and speedy outfielder Duke Ellis.

Cleveland added right-hander Pedro Avila, giving the Guardians 13 pitchers, and dropped outfielder Angel Martínez.

Rizzo fractured his fourth and fifth fingers on his right hand when hit by a pitch from Pittsburgh’s Ryan Borucki on Sept. 28.

A three-time All-Star and a 2016 World Series champion with the Chicago Cubs, the 35-year-old hit .228 with eight homers and 35 RBIs in 92 games during an injury-wrecked season. Rizzo missed 62 games with a fractured right forearm after colliding with Boston reliever Brennan Bernardino on June 16. He batted .380 (8 for 21) after returning from the injured list on Sept. 1.

Stroman was 10-9 with a 4.31 ERA in his first season with the Yankees, making 29 starts and one relief appearance. The 33-year-old slumped to 0-3 with an 8.80 ERA in four September appearances.

Ellis had one pinch-running appearance in the Division Series against Kansas City and Rice didn’t get into a game.

Avila, 27, had a 3.25 ERA in 74 2/3 innings over 50 relief appearances for Cleveland, striking out 73 and walking 30.

In his only Division Series appearance, Martínez grounded out as a pinch-hitter in Game 3.