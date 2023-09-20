 Skip navigation
Top News

Arraez scratched from Marlins' lineup because of left ankle sprain

  
Published September 20, 2023 12:07 AM
Sep 18, 2023; Miami, Florida, USA; Miami Marlins second baseman Luis Arraez (3) gets his 200th hit on the season against the New York Mets at loanDepot Park. Mandatory Credit: Rhona Wise-USA TODAY Sports

MIAMI — All-Star infielder Luis Arraez was a late scratch from the Miami Marlins’ lineup Tuesday night against the New York Mets because of a left ankle sprain.

Miami manager Skip Schumaker said Arraez stepped on a baseball during pregame drills.

Arraez began the day with a .354 batting average, best in the majors. In the series opener Monday night, he singled twice to give him 201 hits this year - making him the fourth Marlins player to reach 200 in a season.

Acquired from Minnesota in a January trade, the 26-year-old Arraez has helped the surprising Marlins contend for a trip to the postseason. Miami entered Tuesday a half-game out of the final NL wild-card spot.

Arraez, the reigning AL batting champion, is attempting to become the first player to win consecutive batting titles in different leagues.