 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

TENNIS-GBR-WIMBLEDON
Mikael Ymer banned for 18 months by CAS after missing 3 out-of-competition doping tests
Chicago Cubs v New York Yankees
Reeling Yankees show frustration at end of disappointing trip
TYR Pro Swim Series Westmont - Day 3
Hometown Hopefuls: Kieran Smith, Connecticut

Top Clips

nbc_oht_alanacookintv_230720.jpg
What songs empower and inspire USWNT’s Cook?
nbc_cyc_vanaertleavingtdf_230720.jpg
van Aert leaves Tour de France to be with wife
nbc_edge_bte_bluejays_v2_230719.jpg
Surging Blue Jays good value for AL winner wager

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

TENNIS-GBR-WIMBLEDON
Mikael Ymer banned for 18 months by CAS after missing 3 out-of-competition doping tests
Chicago Cubs v New York Yankees
Reeling Yankees show frustration at end of disappointing trip
TYR Pro Swim Series Westmont - Day 3
Hometown Hopefuls: Kieran Smith, Connecticut

Top Clips

nbc_oht_alanacookintv_230720.jpg
What songs empower and inspire USWNT’s Cook?
nbc_cyc_vanaertleavingtdf_230720.jpg
van Aert leaves Tour de France to be with wife
nbc_edge_bte_bluejays_v2_230719.jpg
Surging Blue Jays good value for AL winner wager

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
NBCSports Header Logo

A’s trade right-hander Shintaro Fujinami to Orioles for minor league lefty Easton Lucas

  
Published July 20, 2023 08:29 AM
MLB: Oakland Athletics at Boston Red Sox

Jul 8, 2023; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Oakland Athletics relief pitcher Shintaro Fujinami (11) pitches during the eighth inning against the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: Bob DeChiara-USA TODAY Sports

Bob DeChiara-USA TODAY Sports

The Oakland Athletics traded right-hander Shintaro Fujinami to the Baltimore Orioles for minor league left-hander Easton Lucas on Wednesday.

Oakland announced the deal shortly after its 6-5 win against the Boston Red Sox gave the last-place A’s (26-71) a second straight victory following an eight-game skid.

Fujinami joined the A’s during the offseason, signing a $3.25 million, one-year contract in January. The 29-year-old Japanese star is 5-8 with an 8.57 ERA over 34 appearances with seven starts.

He struggled out the gate in his first major league season but had been far more reliable and effective the past two months.

The 26-year-old Lucas, a 14th-round pick by the Marlins in 2019 out of Pepperdine, has gone a combined 1-0 with a 2.73 ERA and 37 strikeouts and a save over 20 relief outings and 29 2/3 innings with Baltimore’s Double-A and Triple-A clubs this season.