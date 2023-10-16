 Skip navigation
Madison Chock, Evan Bates
Chock, Bates go into Skate America as world champs, still waiting for Olympic medals
NCAA Basketball: Kansas at Oklahoma
Kansas is No. 1 in the preseason men's AP Top 25; Duke, Purdue next
MLB: New York Mets at Miami Marlins
Kim Ng leaving the Miami Marlins after making the playoffs in her third season

Assistant coach Alyssa Nakken interviews for Giants manager position

  
Published October 16, 2023 12:45 PM
MLB: Arizona Diamondbacks at San Francisco Giants

Jun 25, 2023; San Francisco, California, USA; San Francisco Giants major league assistant coach Alyssa Nakken (92) works on the field before the game against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Oracle Park. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

SAN FRANCISCO — Alyssa Nakken, who became the first woman to coach on the field in a major league game when she worked first base for San Francisco in April 2022, has interviewed for the Giants managerial vacancy.

President of Baseball Operations Farhan Zaidi confirmed Sunday night that Nakken had gone through a first-round interview last week. The Athletic first reported Nakken had interviewed for the job.

Her husband, Robert, announced in August on social media the coach is expecting the couple’s first child - a girl - on Feb. 9.

Zaidi has said he hopes to find a new manager by the start of free agency to replace Gabe Kapler, fired with three days remaining in the season. He was 295-248 over three-plus seasons, with the Giants winning a franchise-record 107 games and edging the 106-win Dodgers for the NL West title in 2021 before missing the playoffs the last two seasons.

The Giants finished 79-83 this season after going 81-81 in 2022. They were held to two or fewer runs in each of their final eight games.

The 33-year-old Nakken, a softball star at Sacramento State from 2009-2012, has been a coach on the Giants staff since Kapler hired her in January 2020.

At Sacramento State, Nakken was a three-time all-conference player at first base and four-time Academic All American. She went on to earn a master’s degree in sport management from the University of San Francisco in 2015 after interning with the Giants’ baseball operations department a year earlier.