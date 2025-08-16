 Skip navigation
Astros’ All-Star shortstop Jeremy Peña out of lineup for 2nd straight game due to illness

  
Published August 16, 2025 05:54 PM

HOUSTON (AP) — Houston Astros All-Star shortstop Jeremy Peña is out of the lineup for the second straight game against the Baltimore Orioles due to illness.

Astros manager Joe Espada said Saturday that Peña was feeling better and at the ballpark.

“He’s here. He’s going to do some baseball activities and sweat some of that stuff off,” Espada said.

Peña was sent to the doctor on Friday after reporting to Daikin Park feeling ill. He was not seen in the Astros dugout during their 7-0 loss to the Orioles.

In 93 games, Peña is batting a team-leading .318 with 13 home runs and 45 RBIs. Mauricio Dubón has started at shortstop for the Astros in his absence.