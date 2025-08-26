Astros’ Yordan Alvarez returns from injury after 3 ½ months

HOUSTON (AP) Houston slugger Yordan Alvarez was reinstated from the 60-day injured list Tuesday after sitting out since May 3 while he recovered from a fractured right hand.

Alvarez returns after playing four rehabilitation games for Double-A Corpus Christi, where he went 7 for 15 with four doubles, four RBIs and a stolen base.

He has been out more than 3 ½ months with the small fracture in his right hand that was initially diagnosed as a muscle strain.

His return should be a big boost to the Astros as the postseason approaches after he led the team in batting average (.308), home runs (35) and RBIs (86) last season. Houston entered Tuesday leading the AL West with a 1.5-game lead over Seattle.

The 28-year-old Alvarez hit .210 with three homers and 18 RBIs in 29 games this season before his injury.