NCAA Football: Maryland at Minnesota
Travis Hunter, meet Koi Perich. The Minnesota sophomore might be football’s next multi-position star
PGA: Wyndham Championship - Final Round
Cameron Young added his Wake Forest teammate as caddie and has been on a roll
MLB: Cleveland Guardians at Texas Rangers
Rangers pitcher Nathan Eovaldi's career-best season likely over because of rotator cuff strain

Astros’ Yordan Alvarez returns from injury after 3 ½ months

  
Published August 26, 2025 06:56 PM
What can we expect from Phillies' Wheeler in 2026?
August 25, 2025 03:10 PM
With Zack Wheeler set to undergo season-ending shoulder surgery, Eric Samulski explores what fantasy managers could potentially expect from the veteran ace upon his eventual return in 2026.

HOUSTON (AP) Houston slugger Yordan Alvarez was reinstated from the 60-day injured list Tuesday after sitting out since May 3 while he recovered from a fractured right hand.

Alvarez returns after playing four rehabilitation games for Double-A Corpus Christi, where he went 7 for 15 with four doubles, four RBIs and a stolen base.

He has been out more than 3 ½ months with the small fracture in his right hand that was initially diagnosed as a muscle strain.

His return should be a big boost to the Astros as the postseason approaches after he led the team in batting average (.308), home runs (35) and RBIs (86) last season. Houston entered Tuesday leading the AL West with a 1.5-game lead over Seattle.

The 28-year-old Alvarez hit .210 with three homers and 18 RBIs in 29 games this season before his injury.