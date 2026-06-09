Athletics activate Max Muncy from injured list and send Darell Hernaiz to minors
Published June 9, 2026 12:04 PM
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LAS VEGAS — Athletics third baseman Max Muncy came off the injured list after missing about six weeks with a fracture in his left hand.
The Athletics announced before their game against Milwaukee in Las Vegas that they had reinstated Muncy. They optioned infielder Darell Hernaiz to Triple-A Las Vegas.
Muncy was recovering from a fractured fifth metacarpal. He last played on April 25.
Muncy is batting .239 with a .308 on-base percentage, two homers, seven RBIs and two steals in 26 games.
Hernaiz batted .237 with a .318 on-base percentage, one homer, seven RBIs and three steals in 47 games.