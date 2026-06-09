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Athletics activate Max Muncy from injured list and send Darell Hernaiz to minors

  
Published June 9, 2026 12:04 PM
Can A's Jump maintain his success moving forward?
June 8, 2026 01:40 PM
Eric Samulski reviews A's rookie pitcher Gage Jump's season so far, pointing out what has made him successful and what he should look to improve upon for the remainder of the season.

LAS VEGAS — Athletics third baseman Max Muncy came off the injured list after missing about six weeks with a fracture in his left hand.

The Athletics announced before their game against Milwaukee in Las Vegas that they had reinstated Muncy. They optioned infielder Darell Hernaiz to Triple-A Las Vegas.

Muncy was recovering from a fractured fifth metacarpal. He last played on April 25.

Muncy is batting .239 with a .308 on-base percentage, two homers, seven RBIs and two steals in 26 games.

Hernaiz batted .237 with a .318 on-base percentage, one homer, seven RBIs and three steals in 47 games.