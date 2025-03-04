Athletics shut down Brady Basso with shoulder strain, interrupting his strong spring training

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Rafael Devers
Boston’s Rafael Devers says he is not ready for games, pushes back spring training debut
Trent Frederic
Bruins trade Trent Frederic to the Oilers in a 3-team deal with the Devils
SX 2025 Rd 08 Daytona Ken Roczen w crowd.JPG
What riders said after Daytona Supercross: ‘I honestly still can’t believe it’
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_dps_trevorsikkemainterview_250304.jpg
Sanders, Ward headline ‘risky’ QB draft class
nbc_roto_alcantara_250304.jpg
Alcantara won’t have innings limit in 2025
nbc_roto_mclain_250304.jpg
McLain back on fantasy radars now fully healthy

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Rafael Devers
Boston’s Rafael Devers says he is not ready for games, pushes back spring training debut
Trent Frederic
Bruins trade Trent Frederic to the Oilers in a 3-team deal with the Devils
SX 2025 Rd 08 Daytona Ken Roczen w crowd.JPG
What riders said after Daytona Supercross: ‘I honestly still can’t believe it’
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_dps_trevorsikkemainterview_250304.jpg
Sanders, Ward headline ‘risky’ QB draft class
nbc_roto_alcantara_250304.jpg
Alcantara won’t have innings limit in 2025
nbc_roto_mclain_250304.jpg
McLain back on fantasy radars now fully healthy

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
All Scores
Odds by
betmgm-sportsbooklightbg.webp

Athletics shut down Brady Basso with shoulder strain, interrupting his strong spring training

  
Published March 4, 2025 02:19 PM

MESA, Ariz. — The A’s shut down Brady Basso with a shoulder strain, interrupting what had been a solid spring training for the left-hander as he tried to earn a job with the big league club after making his Oakland debut last season.

The 27-year-old Basso, who went 1-1 with a 4.03 ERA in seven appearances for the A’s, had not allowed a run over 4 1/2 innings, The team said before departing for its spring training game against Texas there was no timeline for his return.

In other injury news, left-hander Ken Waldichuk began throwing in the bullpen as he continues to work his way back from Tommy John surgery last year. Waldichuk underwent the procedure in May and the recovery was estimated at 13 months.

Third baseman Brett Harris is dealing with a strained left oblique. He hit .146 in 36 games for the A’s last season.