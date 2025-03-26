 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MLB: Spring Training-Houston Astros at New York Yankees
Brewers at Yankees Prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends and stats for March 27
MLB: Detroit Tigers at Kansas City Royals
2025 MLB Predictions: World Series champion, MVP and Cy Young Award winners, Rookie of the Year picks
Richard Pitino
Xavier hires Richard Pitino

Top Clips

nbc_gt_scottiedesk_250326.jpg
Is Scheffler playing ‘catch up’ after offseason?
RoryGT3-26.jpg
McIlroy picking holes in game despite Players win
nbc_bte_lillard_250326.jpg
Bucks dealt blow with Lillard out indefinitely

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
All Scores
Blue Jays catcher Alejandro Kirk finalizes $58 million contract for 2026-30

  
Published March 26, 2025 12:54 PM

TORONTO — Toronto Blue Jays catcher Alejandro Kirk has finalized a five-year, $58 million contract covering 2026-30.

Kirk agreed in January to a one-year, $4.6 million contract and would have been eligible for arbitration again next winter and for free agency after the 2026 World Series. His new deal includes a $6 million signing bonus payable within 30 days of the contract’s approval by the commissioner’s office and salaries of $7.5 million in 2026 and $11,125,000 in each of the next four seasons.

Kirk has spent his entire major league career with Toronto since making his debut in 2020. The 26-year-old has hit .264 with a .344 on-base percentage, 36 homers and 187 RBIs, including ..253 with a .319 on-base percentage, five homers and 54 RBIs last season.

Kirk’s best season came in 2022, when he made the AL All-Star team and hit .285 with a .372 on-base percentage, 14 homers and 63 RBIs.