Blue Jays catcher Alejandro Kirk finalizes $58 million contract for 2026-30

TORONTO — Toronto Blue Jays catcher Alejandro Kirk has finalized a five-year, $58 million contract covering 2026-30.

Kirk agreed in January to a one-year, $4.6 million contract and would have been eligible for arbitration again next winter and for free agency after the 2026 World Series. His new deal includes a $6 million signing bonus payable within 30 days of the contract’s approval by the commissioner’s office and salaries of $7.5 million in 2026 and $11,125,000 in each of the next four seasons.

Kirk has spent his entire major league career with Toronto since making his debut in 2020. The 26-year-old has hit .264 with a .344 on-base percentage, 36 homers and 187 RBIs, including ..253 with a .319 on-base percentage, five homers and 54 RBIs last season.

Kirk’s best season came in 2022, when he made the AL All-Star team and hit .285 with a .372 on-base percentage, 14 homers and 63 RBIs.