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Blue Jays RHP Scherzer leaves start against Dodgers after two innings because of forearm tendinitis

  
Published April 6, 2026 11:48 PM

TORONTO — Blue Jays right-hander and three-time Cy Young Award winner Max Scherzer left Monday’s game against the Los Angeles Dodgers after two innings because of forearm tendinitis.

The 41-year-old Scherzer, who re-signed with Toronto in February, allowed two runs and two hits.

Scherzer said he’s been sore for a couple of days and didn’t feel any worse after his abbreviated outing.

“I don’t think it’s a major issue, just something that needs to be addressed,” he said. “My mind is I’m going to be making my next start.”

Scherzer’s fastball averaged 93.4 mph in a March 31 start against Colorado. That dropped to 92.1 mph in Monday’s two innings against the Dodgers.

Teoscar Hernández homered off Scherzer in the first, driving in Kyle Tucker.

Left-hander Josh Fleming, who was selected from Triple-A Buffalo earlier Monday, took over in the third.

The Blue Jays already have four starters on the injured list, including right-hander Cody Ponce. Last Monday, Ponce left his first big league appearance since 2021 in the third inning after injuring his knee while pursuing an infield grounder.

Right-handers Trey Yesavage (shoulder), Jose Berrios (elbow) and Shane Bieber (elbow) are all working their way back from injuries and have yet to pitch this season.

Last week, the Blue Jays signed 36-year-old left-hander Patrick Corbin to a one-year contract. Corbin started for Single-A Dunedin on Saturday, allowing one run in five innings.