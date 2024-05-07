 Skip navigation
Braves’ bullpen takes another hit as Tyler Matzek lands on 15-day injured list

  
Published May 7, 2024 06:06 PM
Tyler Matzek

Apr 1, 2024; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Atlanta Braves relief pitcher Tyler Matzek (68) pitches against the Chicago White Sox during the ninth inning at Guaranteed Rate Field. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports

Kamil Krzaczynski/Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports

ATLANTA — The Atlanta Braves lost another reliever to an injury when they placed left-hander Tyler Matzek on the 15-day injured list with left elbow inflammation.

The Braves also placed right-hander Pierce Johnson on the 15-day IL with right elbow inflammation.

The move with Matzek came after he allowed three runs while recording only two outs in an 11-2 loss to the Los Angeles Dodgers. The 33-year-old has a 9.90 ERA in 11 games this season, allowing 11 runs in 10 innings.

The Braves recalled left-hander Ray Kerr from Triple-A Gwinnett before a game against the Boston Red Sox.