Braves’ bullpen takes another hit as Tyler Matzek lands on 15-day injured list

ATLANTA — The Atlanta Braves lost another reliever to an injury when they placed left-hander Tyler Matzek on the 15-day injured list with left elbow inflammation.

The Braves also placed right-hander Pierce Johnson on the 15-day IL with right elbow inflammation.

The move with Matzek came after he allowed three runs while recording only two outs in an 11-2 loss to the Los Angeles Dodgers. The 33-year-old has a 9.90 ERA in 11 games this season, allowing 11 runs in 10 innings.

The Braves recalled left-hander Ray Kerr from Triple-A Gwinnett before a game against the Boston Red Sox.