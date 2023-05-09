 Skip navigation
Braves place Max Fried on IL with strained left forearm

  
May 9, 2023
ATLANTA -- The Atlanta Braves’ rotation was dealt another major blow when ace left-hander Max Fried was placed on the 15-day injured list with a strained forearm.

The loss of Fried comes with right-hander Kyle Wright, the majors’ only 20-game winner last season, already on the IL with shoulder soreness. Fried was Atlanta’s opening day starter.

Fried (2-1, 2.08 ERA) had been scheduled to start against the Boston Red Sox. The first indication of concerns about Fried came when the team instead listed the projected starter as to be determined. At the time, manager Brian Snitker did not reveal Fried’s injury, which was announced on the team’s Twitter account.

The Braves recalled left-hander Danny Young from Triple-A Gwinnett. Young posted a 2.45 ERA in four games, all in relief, with Atlanta earlier this season.

Fried, 29, has won 14 games each of the last two seasons. He has a 56-26 career record and 3.05 ERA in seven seasons.