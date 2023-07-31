 Skip navigation
Braves reinstate Minter from injured list, option Smith-Shawver to minors

  
Published July 31, 2023 12:03 PM
New York Mets v. Atlanta Braves

ATLANTA, GA - JUNE 07: A.J. Minter #33 of the Atlanta Braves pitches during the game between the New York Mets and the Atlanta Braves at Truist Park on Wednesday, June 7, 2023 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Todd Kirkland/MLB Photos via Getty Images)

MLB Photos via Getty Images

The Atlanta Braves reinstated left-hander A.J. Minter from the 15-day injured list on Monday and optioned right-hander AJ Smith-Shawver to Triple-A Gwinnett.

Minter had been out since July 12 while recovering from left shoulder inflammation. He will return to his late-innings role in the Braves’ bullpen for Monday night’s opener of an interleague series against the Los Angeles Angels.

Minter is 3-5 with a 4.91 ERA and 10 saves.

Smith-Shawver, a 20-year-old rookie, allowed three runs in five innings and did not receive a decision in Sunday’s 8-6 win over the Milwaukee Brewers on Sunday. He is 1-0 with a 4.56 ERA in five games, including four starts.

Smith-Shawver’s spot in the rotation could be filled by the expected return of left-hander Max Fried from the injured list. Fried has been out since May 6 with a strained left forearm.

Also, infielder Charlie Culberson was designated for assignment to clear a roster spot for infielder Nicky Lopez, who was acquired from the Kansas City Royals in a trade for left-hander Taylor Hearn on Sunday.