Braves’ Ronald Acuña Jr. hit on the left elbow by a pitch, leaves game; X-rays negative

  
Published August 8, 2023 09:43 PM
Atlanta Braves v Pittsburgh Pirates

PITTSBURGH, PA - AUGUST 08: Ronald Acuna Jr. #13 of the Atlanta Braves leaves the game in the sixth inning after being hit by a pitch against the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park on August 8, 2023 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Justin K. Aller/Getty Images)

Getty Images

PITTSBURGH (AP) Atlanta Braves star Ronald Acuña Jr. was hit on the left elbow by a pitch from Pittsburgh Pirates reliever Colin Holderman in the sixth inning on Tuesday night and left the game.

The Braves said X-rays were negative and Acuña is considered day to day.

Acuña has been one of the best players in the majors this season, and the Braves brought MLB’s best record into the game. He led off the game with his 26th homer - his 31st career leadoff homer and fifth this season - and went 1 for 3.

Acuña is batting .339 in 111 games and leads the majors with 53 stolen bases.

Rookie Forrest Wall pinch-ran for Acuña and replaced him in right field.

---

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb