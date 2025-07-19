 Skip navigation
Braves star Ronald Acuña Jr. stuns Yankees with incredible throw in Atlanta’s win

  
Published July 19, 2025 07:12 AM
ATLANTA — Ronald Acuña Jr. caught the New York Yankees off-guard with a spectacular throw to end the third inning in the Atlanta Braves’ series-opening 7-3 victory Friday night.

The All-Star right fielder threw out Jorbit Vivas at third base when Vivas was trying to tag up on a deep fly to the corner in right.

“His accuracy is stupid,” Braves manager Brian Snitker said. “He’s a weapon in right field. His arm is so strong and accurate, and the ball carries, release is good. He’s special out there.”

Acuña caught the ball just in front of the warning track with his back to the infield. He spun and fired a throw that reached third base in the air just in time Nacho Alvarez to tag a slowing Vivas, who ignored third-base coach Luis Rojas’ signal to slide.

“I just always try to anticipate those plays,” Acuña said through an interpreter. “That’s really what I always try to focus on, anticipating the play before it happens. I really wasn’t trying to do anything besides that. Thankfully, I have a good arm.”

Alvarez was casual as the throw approached in an attempt to fool Vivas, who would likely have been safe if he had run hard all the way and slid.

“(Vivas) got deked,” Yankees manager Aaron Boone said. “That just can’t happen. I did that all my career at third base. Just kind of play dumb, play dead. And that’s what (Vivas) read. The body language of Alvarez there, just deked him. He knew it was a deep fly ball, so it caught up to him. ... It’s a lesson that that can’t happen on a baseball field, especially in that situation.”