Braves third baseman Austin Riley’s injury-shortened season ends following core surgery

  
Published August 21, 2025 09:45 PM
Rangers skipping deGrom's next start is 'ominous'
August 20, 2025 03:45 PM
James Schiano analyzes the Rangers skipping Jacob deGrom's next start due to shoulder fatigue, sharing why it is "hard not to be terrified" that this update "could be the end to a fantastic comeback season" for deGrom.

ATLANTA — Atlanta Braves third baseman Austin Riley will miss the remainder of the season after having core injury surgery on Thursday.

The Braves announced the surgery was performed by Dr. William Meyers in Philadelphia. Riley, who was placed on the 10-day injured list for the second time in two months on Aug. 4 with a strained lower abdominal muscle, is expected to return in time for spring training next year.

Riley first landed on the IL on July 12 with a strained abdomen. He returned on July 25 and finished the season hitting .260 with 16 homers and 54 RBI.

The Braves also claimed right-hander Cal Quantrill off waivers from the Miami Marlins and optioned right-hander Dane Dunning to Triple-A Gwinnett.

Also, the team added outfielder Jake Fraley to its roster after optioning RHP Connor Seabold to Gwinnett. Fraley was designated for assignment by Cincinnati on Sunday before being claimed by the Braves.

Left-hander Dylan Dodd was recalled from Gwinnett, and infielder Luke Williams was placed on the 10-day injured list with a strained left oblique muscle.