Braves third baseman Austin Riley’s injury-shortened season ends following core surgery

ATLANTA — Atlanta Braves third baseman Austin Riley will miss the remainder of the season after having core injury surgery on Thursday.

The Braves announced the surgery was performed by Dr. William Meyers in Philadelphia. Riley, who was placed on the 10-day injured list for the second time in two months on Aug. 4 with a strained lower abdominal muscle, is expected to return in time for spring training next year.

Riley first landed on the IL on July 12 with a strained abdomen. He returned on July 25 and finished the season hitting .260 with 16 homers and 54 RBI.

The Braves also claimed right-hander Cal Quantrill off waivers from the Miami Marlins and optioned right-hander Dane Dunning to Triple-A Gwinnett.

Also, the team added outfielder Jake Fraley to its roster after optioning RHP Connor Seabold to Gwinnett. Fraley was designated for assignment by Cincinnati on Sunday before being claimed by the Braves.

Left-hander Dylan Dodd was recalled from Gwinnett, and infielder Luke Williams was placed on the 10-day injured list with a strained left oblique muscle.