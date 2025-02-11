 Skip navigation
Brendan Donovan goes to arbitration with Cardinals, asking for $3.3 million instead of $2.85 million

  
Published February 11, 2025 03:27 PM
Brendan Donovan

Sep 29, 2024; San Francisco, California, USA; St. Louis Cardinals second baseman Brendan Donovan (33) runs out his solo home run against the San Francisco Giants during the third inning at Oracle Park. Mandatory Credit: D. Ross Cameron-Imagn Images

D. Ross Cameron/D. Ross Cameron-Imagn Images

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Brendan Donovan went to salary arbitration with the St. Louis Cardinals, asking for $3.3 million rather than the team’s $2.85 million offer.

A decision is expected from arbitrators Jeanne Vonhof, Joshua Gordon and Stephen Raymond, when the decision from the Feb. 5 hearing involving outfielder Lars Nootbaar is expected to be announced.

Donovan, who just turned 28, hit .278 last year while setting career bests with 14 homers and 73 RBIs. He has a .280 average with 30 homers and 152 RBIs in three big league seasons, all with the Cardinals.

He was eligible for arbitration for the first time after having a $757,200 salary last year.

Teams have won three of five decisions, defeating New York Yankees reliever Mark Leiter Jr. ($2.05 million instead of $2.5 million) and Pittsburgh pitchers Dennis Santana ($1.4 million instead of $2.1 million) and Johan Oviedo ($850,000 instead of $1.15 million).

Two players beat the Los Angeles Angels: infielder Luis Rengifo ($5.95 million instead of $5.8 million) and outfielder Mickey Moniak ($2 million instead of $1.5 million).

Nootbar asked for $2.95 million and was offered $2.45 million in a case heard by Janice Johnston, Allen Ponak and John Stout.

Cardinals right-hander Andre Pallante and Washington first baseman Nathaniel Lowe also remain scheduled for hearings.