Brewers’ Brandon Woodruff has shoulder surgery and could miss entire 2024 season

  
Published October 13, 2023 05:02 PM
MLB: Milwaukee Brewers at Texas Rangers

Aug 18, 2023; Arlington, Texas, USA; Milwaukee Brewers starting pitcher Brandon Woodruff (53) in action during the game between the Texas Rangers and the Milwaukee Brewers at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

MILWAUKEE (AP) Milwaukee Brewers right-hander Brandon Woodruff could miss the 2024 season after surgery Friday to repair the anterior capsule in his throwing shoulder.

The Brewers said Woodruff is expected to sit out most, if not all, of next season. The injury caused the two-time All-Star to miss the Brewers’ NL Wild Card Series loss to Arizona.

“Brandon is not only one of the best pitchers in our franchise’s history, but is also a valued member of our organization off the field,” Brewers president of baseball operations Matt Arnold said in a statement. “He and his wife, Jonie, have gone above and beyond here in the community. Brandon’s health is our top priority at this point in time.”

Texas Rangers team physician Dr. Keith Meister operated in Arlington, Texas.

Brewers manager Craig Counsell announced Oct. 2 that Woodruff had a capsular injury to his throwing shoulder that prevented the right-hander from participating in the playoffs.

Woodruff already had missed four months of the regular season with a subscapular strain in his shoulder. Woodruff made two starts before going on the injured list, then returned in early August and made nine more starts.

He was outstanding when available, going 5-1 with a 2.28 ERA and 74 strikeouts in 67 innings.

Woodruff, 30, had a $10.8 million salary this year, is eligible for arbitration and can become a free agent after the 2024 season. He is 46-26 with a 3.10 ERA in seven seasons with the Brewers.

Milwaukee must decide by Nov. 17 whether to offer a 2024 contract. The Brewers also could try to reach a multiyear contract or trade him.

The Brewers’ rotation includes Corbin Burnes, a three-time All-Star and the 2021 Cy Young Award winner. The right-hander, who turns 29 on Oct. 22, is eligible for free agency after the 2024 season.

Right-hander Freddy Peralta (12-10, 3.86 ERA) is entering the final season of a five-year deal that includes team options for 2025 and ’26, and right-hander Adrian Houser (8-5, 4.12) has one year of arbitration eligibility remaining. Milwaukee and Wade Miley share a $10 million mutual option on the left-hander, who went 9-4 with a 3.14 ERA.

The Brewers also are hopeful left-hander Aaron Ashby will return after missing the 2023 season due to shoulder injury. Ashby went 2-10 with a 4.44 ERA in 2022.

Robert Gasser, one of the players acquired in the 2022 trade that sent star closer Josh Hader to San Diego, could be ready to compete for a spot in the rotation. The 24-year-old left-hander went 9-1 with a 3.79 ERA for Triple-A Nashville this season.

---

