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Brewers’ Jackson Chourio is opening the season on the injured list due to a fractured left hand

  
Published March 26, 2026 11:10 AM
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March 5, 2026 11:57 AM
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MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee Brewers outfielder Jackson Chourio is expected to miss the first two to four weeks of the season after fracturing his left hand in an exhibition game three weeks ago.

The Brewers placed Chourio on the 10-day injured list Thursday, retroactive to Wednesday. The move was announced hours before their season opener against the Chicago White Sox.

The injury occurred March 4 while playing for Venezuela’s World Baseball Classic team in an exhibition game with the Washington Nationals at West Palm Beach, Florida. Chourio was hit by a pitch from Washington’s Clayton Beeter.

After Chourio had experienced discomfort recently, an MRI revealed a small hairline fracture at the base of the third metacarpal.

Chourio, 22, is coming off a 2025 season in which he batted .270 with a .308 on-base percentage, 21 homers, 78 RBIs and 21 steals in 131 games. He has recorded over 20 homers and 20 steals in each of his two seasons in the majors since signing an eight-year, $82 million contract in December 2023, which represented the most money guaranteed to a player with no major league experience.

He has batted .341 with a 1.044 OPS, four homers and 11 RBIs in 12 career postseason games.