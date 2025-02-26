 Skip navigation
MLB: Houston Astros at Cleveland Guardians
Starting pitcher fades for 2025: Hunter Greene, Ronel Blanco, more could be risky picks
Trace McSorley
Trace McSorley is returning to Penn State as assistant quarterbacks coach
Northwestern
Northwestern women take forfeits for not playing January games at UCLA, USC over wildfire concerns

Top Clips

nbc_pl_slotintv_250226.jpg
Slot: Liverpool ‘were great’ against Newcastle
nbc_pl_artetaintv_250226.jpg
Arteta: Arsenal ‘looking forward’ after draw
Puma's new spikeless shoes elevate your game
Puma’s new spikeless shoes elevate your game

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
New York Yankees
MLB: Houston Astros at Cleveland Guardians
Starting pitcher fades for 2025: Hunter Greene, Ronel Blanco, more could be risky picks
Trace McSorley
Trace McSorley is returning to Penn State as assistant quarterbacks coach
Northwestern
Northwestern women take forfeits for not playing January games at UCLA, USC over wildfire concerns

nbc_pl_slotintv_250226.jpg
Slot: Liverpool ‘were great’ against Newcastle
nbc_pl_artetaintv_250226.jpg
Arteta: Arsenal ‘looking forward’ after draw
nbc_golf_pumaequiptmentroom_250226.jpg
Puma’s new spikeless shoes elevate your game

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Brewers pitcher JB Bukauskas likely to miss entire season because of lat surgery

February 26, 2025

  
Published February 26, 2025 05:17 PM

PHOENIX — Milwaukee Brewers pitcher JB Bukauskas is expected to miss the entire season because of lat surgery, the latest injury-related setback for a former first-round draft pick.

The 28-year-old Bukauskas missed most of the 2024 season with a lat injury as well. The right-hander went 0-0 with a 1.50 ERA in six relief appearances with Milwaukee and had a 0-0 record with a 1.80 ERA in six outings with Triple-A Nashville.

Bukauskas is 2-2 with a 5.04 ERA in 33 career appearances, all in relief. The Houston Astros selected him out of North Carolina with the 15th overall pick in the 2017 draft.