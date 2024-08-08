Brewers vs. Braves Best bets: Odds, predictions, recent stats, and trends for August 8

It’s Thursday, August 8, and the Brewers (64-49) are in Atlanta for the finale of their series against the Braves (60-53).

The Brewers have taken the 1st two games of the series winning on Wednesday by the score of 8-5. Milwaukee hammered Atlanta pitching with 16 hits.

The Brewers are 6 games up in the National League Central. Atlanta has now lost 4 straight and their hold on a Wild Card spot is down to a slim ½ game ahead of the Mets.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on the how to catch first-pitch, projected pitching matchup, lineup cards, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Game details & how to watch Brewers vs. Braves live today

● Date: Thursday, August 8, 2024

● Time: 12:20PM EST

● Site: Truist Park

● City: Atlanta, GA

● TV/Streaming: BSWI, BSSO, MLBN

Game odds for Brewers vs. Braves

The latest odds as of Thursday morning:

● Moneyline : Brewers +120, Braves -145

● Spread : Brewers +1.5 (-185), Braves -1.5 (+150)

● Over/Under : 9.5 runs

Recent team stats for Brewers vs. Braves

● This is Frankie Montas’ 2nd start with Milwaukee (1-0, 5.40 ERA) since being acquired from Cincinnati. The Brewers are 5-5 in their last 10. Milwaukee is now 33-28 on the road this season. Their overall run differential for the season is +92.

● The Braves are 5-5 in their last 10. They are 32-25 at Truist Park. Their overall run differential is a miserable +42.

Probable starting pitchers for Brewers vs. Braves

● Today’s pitching matchup (August 8): Frankie Montas vs. Charlie Morton

○ Brewers: Montas (5-8, 5.03 ERA) has allowed 52 earned runs and 93 hits while striking out 78 over 93.1 innings

○ Braves: Morton (6-6, 3.94 ERA) has allowed 49 earned runs and 98 hits while striking out 109 over 112 innings

Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of Brewers vs. Braves on August 8, 2024

● The Braves’ last 4 home games with Charlie Morton as the starter have gone UNDER the Total

● The Braves have won 5 of their last 6 home games with Charlie Morton starting

● The 1st two games of this series have gone OVER the Total

Expert picks & predictions for Thursday’s Brewers vs. Braves game

Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the MLB calendar based on data points like past performance, player matchups, ballpark information and weather forecasts.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projection next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for today’s Brewers vs. Braves game:

- Moneyline : NBC Sports is staying away from a play on the Moneyline

- Spread : NBC Sports is leaning towards a play on the Braves on the Run Line

- Total runs : NBC Sports is leaning towards a play on the Total UNDER 9.5 runs



