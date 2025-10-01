Brian Snitker, who managed Braves to 2021 World Series title, won’t return to dugout next season

ATLANTA — Brian Snitker, who managed the Atlanta Braves to the 2021 World Series championship as the highlight of almost a half-century with the organization, will not return to the dugout next season.

The Braves announced the 69-year-old Snitker will move to an advisory role and will be inducted into the team’s hall of fame next year.

Snitker has been with the organization for 49 years as a long-time minor league manager, major league coach and finally major league manager.

Snitker led Atlanta to 811 wins, six NL East division titles and the the 2021 World Series championship in his 10 seasons as manager.