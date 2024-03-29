 Skip navigation
New York Yankees Juan Soto Gleyber Torres
Juan Soto throws out tying run at plate in 9th inning of Yankees’ debut, 5-4 win over Astros
nbc_sx_insider450_240323.jpg
5 things to watch for in St Louis Supercross: Three opportunities to make a mistake
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
Dodgers Shohei Ohtani Freddie Freeman
Shohei Ohtani reaches 3 times in home debut as the Dodgers rout the Cardinals 7-1

Top Clips

nbc_golf_texaschildrenshl_240328.jpg
Highlights: Texas Children’s Houston Open, Round 1
nbc_hky_minnbestgoals_240328.jpg
Minnesota hockey’s best goals of 2024
nbc_nfl_zammitrwccompilation_240328.jpg
Welcome to KC: Rees-Zammit’s Rugby World Cup tries

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Burnes brilliant in Baltimore debut as Orioles cruise by Angels

  
Published March 28, 2024 08:12 PM
BALTIMORE — Corbin Burnes’ debut in Baltimore was everything his new team could have wanted.

The Orioles’ new ace was excellent - and their offense showed why they’re the reigning AL East champions.

“One bad pitch through six innings. Just awesome, awesome performance,” manager Brandon Hyde said. “That’s not easy to do. New team, opening day, a lot of jitters, probably pretty anxious, and go out and do what he just did is really impressive.”

Burnes allowed one baserunner in a dominant six innings, and Anthony Santander and Cedric Mullins both homered as the Orioles began their division defense with an 11-3 rout of the Los Angeles Angels on Thursday.

Mike Trout hit a first-inning home run off Burnes, but the Angels managed nary a peep against the new Baltimore ace after that. Burnes (1-0) struck out 11 in his first start after the Orioles acquired him from Milwaukee in an offseason trade.

“It’s kind of one of those days where everything lines up, that you kind of got everything working. It becomes a really fun day,” Burnes said. “You can kind of do some things that you don’t normally do when you don’t have everything working.”

Burnes joined Bob Gibson in 1967 as the only pitchers with at least 11 strikeouts, no walks and one or fewer runs allowed on opening day.

“He did exactly what a real good pitcher does,” said the Angels’ Ron Washington, back managing a big league team for the first time in a decade. “You give him a lead, they know how to take it to the finish line.”

Baltimore’s Adley Rutschman, who had five hits and a walk on opening day last year in Boston, started this season off with hits in the first and second innings, then later drew a walk. He scored three runs and Santander drove in four.

Santander hit a two-run homer in the fourth and Mullins added a three-run shot in the seventh for the Orioles, who brought back a young core that won 101 games last year. They figure to add another top prospect soon whenever infielder Jackson Holliday comes up from the minors.

Baltimore also began a new era when David Rubenstein bought control Wednesday from the Angelos family that had owned the team since 1993.

For the Angels, the future isn’t nearly as rosy after the departure of two-way star Shohei Ohtani in the offseason. Trout still can be an MVP-caliber player if healthy, but Los Angeles wasn’t competitive in this one. Patrick Sandoval (0-1) got only five outs while making the start on opening day - a role filled by Ohtani the past two years. Sandoval allowed three earned runs and six hits.

Baltimore scored twice in the first. Then Rutschman hit a two-run single in the second and scored on Santander’s sacrifice fly to make it 5-1.

“The quality of the at-bats that we were taking early in the game was unbelievable for me,” Hyde said. “Just the way we were laying off close pitches. Sandoval’s not easy to hit.”