Cardinals acquire Anthony Misiewicz from Royals for cash

  
Published February 8, 2023 06:46 PM
MLB: San Diego Padres at Kansas City Royals

Aug 28, 2022; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Royals relief pitcher Anthony Misiewicz (36) pitches against the San Diego Padres during the seventh inning at Kauffman Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

ST. LOUIS - The St. Louis Cardinals acquired left-hander Anthony Misiewicz from their cross-state rival Kansas City Royals for cash considerations.

To make room on the 40-man roster, St. Louis designated right-hander James Naile for assignment on the Missouri native’s 30th birthday.

The 28-year-old Misiewicz, who was expected to compete for a spot in the Royals bullpen, split last season between the Mariners and Kansas City. He went 1-2 with a 4.34 ERA with 27 strikeouts in 29 innings.

Misiewicz was expendable when the Royals bolstered their bullpen with a series of recent moves, trading outfielder Michael A. Taylor to the Twins and injury-prone shortstop Adalberto Mondesi to the Red Sox to net a trio of pitching prospects. The Royals also signed reliever Aroldis Chapman to a $3.75 million deal for 2023 in the hopes the seven-time All-Star can bounce back from a disappointing season with the Yankees.

Misiewicz has appeared in 119 games since making his debut in 2020 for Seattle. He is 6-9 with a 4.43 ERA but has been especially effective against left-handed hitters, allowing a .250 average to them.