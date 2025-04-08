 Skip navigation
Cardinals’ Ivan Herrera is expected to miss 4 weeks because of a bone bruise

  
Published April 8, 2025 12:32 PM

PITTSBURGH — St. Louis Cardinals catcher Ivan Herrera was placed on the 10-day injured list because of a bone bruise in his left knee.

Pedro Pages is expected to get the bulk of the action behind the plate with Herrera out. Catcher Yohel Pozo was brought up from Triple-A Memphis, and he was in the starting lineup for the Cardinals’ game at Pittsburgh.

The 24-year-old Herrera got hurt in the opener of a doubleheader at Boston. He is expected to be sidelined for four weeks.

Herrera was off to a hot start in his first season as a full-time starter, batting .381 with four homers and 11 RBIs in seven games.

He was unable to put weight on his left leg and had to be helped off the field after running the bases. He underwent testing, which was negative.

“It was really good news,” Cardinals manager Oliver Marmol said before the series opener against the Pirates. “The way his knee buckled, I thought it might be an ACL tear.”