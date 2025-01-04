 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

The Sentry 2025 - Round Three
Anatomy of a birdie: Collin Morikawa, caddie prove why on-course mics are great idea
The Sentry 2025 - Round Three
The Sentry: Tee times, groupings and how to watch the final round
NBA: Phoenix Suns at Golden State Warriors
2024-25 Fantasy Basketball Week 11 Schedule Breakdown

Top Clips

nbc_golf_sentryrd3hl_250104.jpg
Highlights: The Sentry, Round 3
nbc_golf_gc_tiger2000convo_250105.jpg
Woods’ electric 2000 season started at Kapalua
nbc_golf_gc_morikawareax_250104.jpg
Morikawa brimming with confidence at the Sentry

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

The Sentry 2025 - Round Three
Anatomy of a birdie: Collin Morikawa, caddie prove why on-course mics are great idea
The Sentry 2025 - Round Three
The Sentry: Tee times, groupings and how to watch the final round
NBA: Phoenix Suns at Golden State Warriors
2024-25 Fantasy Basketball Week 11 Schedule Breakdown

Top Clips

nbc_golf_sentryrd3hl_250104.jpg
Highlights: The Sentry, Round 3
nbc_golf_gc_tiger2000convo_250105.jpg
Woods’ electric 2000 season started at Kapalua
nbc_golf_gc_morikawareax_250104.jpg
Morikawa brimming with confidence at the Sentry

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
All Scores
Odds by
betmgm-sportsbooklightbg.webp

Charlie Morton agrees to a 1-year, $15 million deal with the Orioles

  
Published January 4, 2025 12:28 AM
MLB: SEP 29 Royals at Braves

ATLANTA, GA - SEPTEMBER 29: Atlanta Braves starting pitcher Charlie Morton #50 delivers during the Sunday afternoon MLB game between the Kansas City Royals and the Atlanta Braves on September 29, 2024 at Truist Park in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by David J. Griffin/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

BALTIMORE — Veteran right-hander Charlie Morton and the Baltimore Orioles agreed to a one-year, $15 million contract on Friday.

The 41-year-old Morton, the hero of Game 7 of the 2017 World Series with Houston, will try to fill a hole in Baltimore’s rotation. It will be Morton’s 18th major league season.

The Orioles also signed 35-year-old Tomoyuki Sugano of Japan this offseason to a $13 million, one-year deal. Baltimore lost its ace from 2024 in Corbin Burnes, who signed a $210 million contract with Arizona last month.

Morton has a career record of 138-123. He pitched 165 1/3 innings for Atlanta last year, going 8-10 with a 4.19 ERA.

He is one of four pitchers to make at least 30 starts in each full season since 2018 (not including the pandemic-shortened 2020 season), joining José Berríos, Patrick Corbin and Aaron Nola. During the last four years with the Braves, Morton went 45-34 with a 3.87 ERA.

In addition to the Braves and Astros, Morton has played for Tampa Bay, Philadelphia and Pittsburgh.

To make room on their 40-man roster, the Orioles designed catcher Rene Pinto for assignment.

Orioles general manager Mike Elias has a history of bringing in veteran starters on one-year deals. Burnes was acquired in a trade from Milwaukee ahead of last season. Elias signed Kyle Gibson in 2023 and Jordan Lyles the year before.

The Orioles have made the playoffs each of the past two seasons but were swept in their initial series each time.